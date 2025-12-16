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Kpando NDC Women’s Wing marks end of year with unity, gratitude and empowerment

By Godwin Adenyo, Kpando II Contributor
NDC Kpando NDC Women’s Wing marks end of year with unity, gratitude and empowerment
TUE, 16 DEC 2025

The Kpando Constituency Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a successful end-of-year get-together at the Kpando Senior High School Assembly Hall, drawing a large turnout of party faithful, government officials, constituency executives, women organisers from neighbouring constituencies, branch women organisers, and members of the public.

The event, organised under the leadership of the Constituency Women’s Organiser, Madam Yayra Afidenyo, brought together key party figures, including Hon. Rita Khalida, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC; Hon. Ege Bright, Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC; Dr. Rich Kofi Kofituo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crop Authority; Hon. Killian Donkor, Municipal Chief Executive for Kpando; and Madam Fafa Agbavor, Volta Regional Women’s Organiser. Also in attendance were constituency executives, branch chairpersons, and supporters from across the constituency.

The gathering served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the vital role played by women and party members in securing victory for the NDC at both the constituency and national levels.

Addressing participants, Madam Afidenyo, who also serves as the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Coordinator for the Volta Region, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all dignitaries and attendees for honouring the invitation. She described the occasion as a moment of thanksgiving for God’s blessings, good health, and the strength granted to the Women’s Wing throughout the political journey.

Goodwill messages delivered by invited guests centred on unity, discipline, calm leadership, and shared responsibility, with speakers urging members to remain cohesive and focused on the party’s broader goals.

A key highlight of the programme was the presentation of one hair dryer and two sewing machines by Madam Afidenyo to selected women in need, aimed at supporting their livelihoods and improving productivity. She further assured participants of her commitment to extending similar assistance to women across the entire constituency.

The programme concluded in a celebratory atmosphere, featuring music, refreshments, and widespread commendation for the Constituency Women’s Organiser for her exemplary leadership, dedication, and selfless service.

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