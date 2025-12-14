‘We appreciate Ghana’s immense support during ongoing Gaza war’ — Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Dr. Varsen O. V. Aghabekian, has praised Ghana for its consistent solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the protracted war in Gaza.

Ghana recognized the State of Palestine on November 29, 1988, shortly after the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) declared statehood on November 15, 1988, solidifying its support for a two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination.

Amid the heightened war in Gaza where thousands of Palestinians, including children and women continue to suffer, President John Dramani Mahama recently sent trucks of cocoa products in a form of humanitarian.

Speaking in a media engagement in Accra on Sunday, December 14, the minister said her visit to Ghana is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and deepening political cooperation between the two countries.

“The main purpose of this visit is to strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two countries, aiming at further political consultations and probably signing some memoranda of understanding on areas that would be of interest to both Ghana and Palestine,” Dr. Aghabekian said.

She also described the visit as an opportunity to engage Ghanaian authorities on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need for a sustainable ceasefire, increased aid access and broader international support for Palestinian statehood.

As part of the visit, Dr. Aghabekian presented a medal of appreciation from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to veteran journalist and President of Ghana Solidarity Campaign for the Palestinian People, Kwesi Pratt Jr.

The award, which was a medal of appreciation, recognises his longstanding advocacy for the Palestinian cause and his role in strengthening solidarity between Ghana and Palestine.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Pratt said the recognition reflected the collective commitment of Ghanaians to justice and human rights.

“I accept this honour on behalf of all Ghanaian journalists, members of the solidarity campaign and the people of Ghana who continue to show relentless support for the Palestinian cause,” he said.

Dr. Aghabekian is expected to hold further meetings with Vice President of Ghana Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and key stakeholders during what she described as a short but significant visit.

As part of efforts to deepen collaboration between the two countries, the Palestinian minister further planted a Palestinian-Ghanaian Friendship tree which to her, will be a symbol of everlasting relationship.