German Development Corporation supports fashion entrepreneurs under 'Make Fashion Inclusive' Project

The German Development Cooperation marked the successful completion of a six-month training programme delivered under the Make Fashion Inclusive project, Module II.

This significant milestone was commemorated with a graduation ceremony and fashion show in Accra.

The Make Fashion Inclusive project was designed to improve the employment situation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) through inclusive and industry-relevant vocational training in fashion and creative skills. The project is structured around two modules; Module I focuses on creating employment opportunities in the fashion industry, especially for Persons with Disabilities; while Module II provides advanced skills upgrade and improves working conditions of 100 beneficiaries drawn from 50 fashion enterprises (50% of whom are led or owned by PWDs). These beneficiaries, under module II, received skills upgrade training in garment production, business management, occupational health and safety, social protection, mentorship and business coaching with leading fashion brands in Ghana.

The event highlighted a wide range of perspectives and garment design approaches, showcasing how diversity strengthens the fashion industry. The runway celebrated each designer’s individuality, with every collection presenting a unique creative vision and a fresh take on traditional fashion styles. The fashion show not only revealed exceptional talent but also opened doors to new possibilities, encouraging others to explore their artistic potential regardless of the challenges they face.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. John Duti, Team Leader at Invest for Jobs, GIZ Ghana, commended the graduands for their dedication and the exceptional quality of their work. He stated, “The intensive skills-upgrade training has not only strengthened the craftsmanship of these entrepreneurs but also enhanced their capacity to compete in both local and international markets. Their progress demonstrates their talent and determination, as well as our joint commitment to advancing an inclusive and globally competitive fashion industry.” The President of Ghana Chamber of Entrepreneurs with Disabilities, Alexander Kojo Tetteh, highlighted.

The Make Fashion Inclusive project is supported by the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” which operates under ‘Invest for Jobs’, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The project was implemented in cooperation with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the Ghana Chamber of Entrepreneurs with Disability (GCED), and OSEI Collective.

Source: GIZ