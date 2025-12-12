Christmas festivities: Boost Ashanti Region's tourist sites for revenue - Dr. Addai Amanfo

A Senior Lecturer at Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr. Banabas Addai Amanfo, is urging Ashanti Region authorities to revamp tourist sites for revenue generation.

He believes the region can generate significant revenue and create jobs if sites are made attractive.

Speaking on OTEC FM's Nyansapo show, Dr. Amanfo highlighted areas like Manhyia Palace Museum, Center for National Culture, Zoe, and Lake Bosomtwe as potential "money-making machines" with proper planning.

"The region has the potential to draw hundreds of tourists, generating revenue especially on Christmas festivities," he said.

"All they need to do is develop the tourist areas and make them attractive for outsiders, forcing them to visit these areas," Dr. Amanfo emphasized.

He added that managers of hospitality industries and tourist areas must work towards massive publicity, especially on Christmas eve, to maximize impact.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng