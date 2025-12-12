ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 12 Dec 2025 Regional News

Christmas festivities: Boost Ashanti Region's tourist sites for revenue - Dr. Addai Amanfo

By Otec FM
Christmas festivities: Boost Ashanti Regions tourist sites for revenue - Dr. Addai Amanfo

A Senior Lecturer at Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr. Banabas Addai Amanfo, is urging Ashanti Region authorities to revamp tourist sites for revenue generation.

He believes the region can generate significant revenue and create jobs if sites are made attractive.

Speaking on OTEC FM's Nyansapo show, Dr. Amanfo highlighted areas like Manhyia Palace Museum, Center for National Culture, Zoe, and Lake Bosomtwe as potential "money-making machines" with proper planning.

"The region has the potential to draw hundreds of tourists, generating revenue especially on Christmas festivities," he said.

"All they need to do is develop the tourist areas and make them attractive for outsiders, forcing them to visit these areas," Dr. Amanfo emphasized.

He added that managers of hospitality industries and tourist areas must work towards massive publicity, especially on Christmas eve, to maximize impact.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng

Otec FM
Otec FM

News ContributorPage: otec-fm

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 hours ago

President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project

4 hours ago

EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area

4 hours ago

Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured

4 hours ago

Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comments Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comment...

4 hours ago

There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year— Gender Minister There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year — G...

4 hours ago

Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding programme — Gender Minister Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding p...

4 hours ago

Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President

4 hours ago

NACOC arrests key suspect in $296m Australia-linked meth case NACOC arrests key suspect in $296m Australia-linked meth case

4 hours ago

Current anti-LGBTQ bill not robust enough to protect family values — GPCC Current anti-LGBTQ bill not robust enough to protect family values — GPCC

4 hours ago

MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African journalists MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African jou...

Just in....
body-container-line