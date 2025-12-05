'Stop creating fear and panic online now, we now have what it takes to track you down' — Interior Minister warns

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has issued a firm warning to individuals who use digital platforms to spread fear and panic, stressing that security agencies now have the technological capability to track, trace and arrest those who engage in such acts.

Speaking in Ho on Friday, 5 December 2025, during the inauguration of the Volta Regional Command of the National Signals Bureau, Mr Muntaka said the expansion of the Bureau’s regional presence had significantly strengthened Ghana’s security architecture. The new command was commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama as part of a broader effort to modernise intelligence operations.

He explained that regional expansion had been progressing steadily, noting that after the opening of the Eastern Regional Office in Koforidua in September, additional commands would soon be set up in Sunyani and Techiman to serve the Bono and Bono East regions. According to him, four new regional commands are expected to be fully operational before the end of the year, bringing intelligence support closer to communities and improving coordination among all security agencies.

The Volta Regional Command is equipped with modern surveillance systems, real-time data technology and advanced analytical tools. Mr Muntaka said the facility would serve as a critical hub for intelligence gathering and improve the speed and accuracy of security responses across the region.

He called on the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Prisons Service to work closely with the National Signals Bureau, emphasising that security challenges cannot be managed in isolation.

Issuing a strong caution to individuals who misuse digital platforms to cause alarm, he said, “To our citizens who use technology online and other means to create panic and fear, the time for you to stop is here. And I can assure you, we will come after you. You will have to stop or we will come after you. Now we have what it takes to track you, to observe what you are doing, to trace you wherever you are hiding.”

He assured the public that the upgraded systems are not designed to invade private lives but to protect citizens. “This facility is not to spy on you. It is to make sure every citizen goes about his or her duty without watching his or her back,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing upgrades to the National Signals Bureau office in Labone and improvements in cyber intelligence operations, which he said have strengthened investigations into online offences and enhanced public safety.

He commended the Acting Director-General and staff of the Bureau for their dedication, saying their work remains central to safeguarding the country’s stability. Mr Muntaka urged residents of the Volta Region to fully support the new command, assuring them that the centre is ready to protect the public, secure national borders and reinforce overall security across the country.