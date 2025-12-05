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Fri, 05 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Optimal Personality Type for CEO Selection: A Critical Evaluation of Galen’s Four Temperaments

Optimal Personality Type for CEO Selection: A Critical Evaluation of Galen’s Four Temperaments

Abstract
The effectiveness of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is significantly influenced by the individual’s personality traits, leadership style, and cognitive orientation. This paper provides a comprehensive academic evaluation of Galen’s Four Temperaments—Sanguine, Choleric, Melancholy, and Phlegmatic—to determine which temperament is most suitable for contemporary executive leadership. Using behavioral evidence, leadership theory, and organizational psychology, each temperament is assessed against key CEO competencies, including strategic thinking, decision-making, emotional intelligence, motivation, and performance management. Findings indicate that although all four temperaments contain valuable strengths, the Choleric temperament most closely aligns with the complex demands of modern executive leadership. The paper concludes with a recommendation that organizations seeking sustainable growth, decisive leadership, and strategic clarity would most benefit from selecting CEOs whose personality profile aligns strongly with Choleric characteristics.

1.0 Introduction
Leadership personality has increasingly become a central consideration in executive recruitment and organizational performance management. The personality traits of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) influence strategic direction, decision-making speed, innovation readiness, team motivation, and overall organizational culture. This paper critically evaluates the classical Galenic temperament theory—Sanguine, Choleric, Melancholy, and Phlegmatic—and assesses the suitability of each temperament for senior executive leadership roles.

Although Galen’s theory originated in antiquity, its categorization of human behavior provides insights that remain relevant in modern organizational psychology. The aim of this study is to identify which temperament represents the optimal personality type for CEO selection. The evaluation draws upon contemporary leadership literature, behavioral psychology, and evidence-based organizational research.

2.0 Theoretical Framework: Galen’s Four Temperaments

Galen’s temperamental theory posits that individuals exhibit predictable behavioural patterns based on emotional and psychological tendencies. While simplistic compared to modern psychological models, the framework remains influential in leadership development and personality assessment due to its descriptive clarity.

The four temperaments are summarized as follows:

  • Sanguine – Sociable, expressive, enthusiastic, outgoing.
  • Choleric – Ambitious, dominant, decisive, goal-oriented.
  • Melancholy – Analytical, detail-oriented, ethical, cautious.
  • Phlegmatic – Calm, dependable, cooperative, peace-oriented.

Each temperament possesses inherent strengths and limitations that influence leadership aptitude.

3.0 Critical Evaluation of the Temperaments

3.1 Sanguine Temperament
The Sanguine individual exhibits high sociability, verbal expressiveness, and interpersonal warmth. These traits are advantageous in leadership roles requiring public representation, communication, and relational engagement.

Strengths
Sanguine leaders excel in communication, collaboration, and team motivation. Their interpersonal adaptability enhances stakeholder relationships and organizational culture (Chamorro-Premuzic, 2014). Their optimism can improve team morale, contributing to positive work environments conducive to creativity and innovation.

Limitations
Despite their strengths, Sanguines may struggle with long-term strategic focus and analytical decision-making. Their impulsive tendencies may interfere with complex problem-solving and rigorous planning. Additionally, their desire for approval may reduce their willingness to make difficult decisions.

CEO Suitability: Moderate.
Highly effective in communication-driven or socially intensive contexts but less suited to high-pressure strategic environments requiring consistency and analytical depth.

3.2 Choleric Temperament
The Choleric temperament is characterized by assertiveness, confidence, ambition, and a strong desire for achievement. These traits align closely with traditional conceptions of executive leadership.

Strengths
Choleric leaders demonstrate strong strategic orientation, decisive judgment, and high levels of commitment to organizational performance. They excel in environments requiring rapid decision-making, competitive adaptability, and assertive change leadership (Goleman, Boyatzis, & McKee, 2013). Their goal-driven mindset ensures accountability and results.

Limitations
Cholerics may exhibit excessive control, leading to micromanagement and reduced team autonomy. Their assertiveness, if unmanaged, may cause conflict or diminish team cohesion. Further, their low tolerance for inefficiency may lead to overlooking collaborative or creative processes.

CEO Suitability: High.
With emotional regulation and collaborative skills, Cholerics are well-positioned to excel as CEOs, particularly in dynamic or competitive sectors.

3.3 Melancholy Temperament
Melancholic personalities are analytical, detail-oriented, ethical, and methodical. These traits align well with long-term planning and risk management.

Strengths
Melancholy leaders excel in strategic analysis, financial oversight, and regulatory compliance. Their ability to evaluate complex situations thoroughly makes them beneficial in governance, policy, and risk-averse organizations (Judge & Bono, 2001). Their integrity contributes to ethical leadership and trustworthy organizational cultures.

Limitations
A major limitation is their tendency toward overanalysis, which may delay decision-making and hinder innovation. Melancholies are sometimes less effective in motivating teams or communicating vision, which limits their influence in high-energy leadership roles.

CEO Suitability: Moderate.
Highly suited to oversight, compliance, and analytic domains but less ideal for dynamic environments requiring rapid change or inspiration-based leadership.

3.4 Phlegmatic Temperament
Phlegmatics are calm, diplomatic, and cooperative. Their leadership style emphasizes harmony and stability.

Strengths
Phlegmatic leaders excel in conflict resolution, team cohesion, and organizational stability. Their emotional consistency makes them effective in environments that require diplomacy and long-term relationship management. They create psychologically safe environments that support employee well-being.

Limitations
Phlegmatics often avoid difficult decisions and may resist major organizational change. Their preference for stability may limit their ability to drive innovation or enforce accountability. They may also take a passive approach to performance management.

CEO Suitability: Low to Moderate.

Valuable in steady, bureaucratic, or support-oriented contexts but generally lacking the assertiveness and strategic intensity required for high-level executive leadership.

4.0 Recommendation
4.1 Optimal Temperament for CEO Roles: The Choleric

Based on the comparative analysis, the Choleric temperament emerges as the most suitable personality type for contemporary CEO positions. The decisive, ambitious, and performance-driven nature of the Choleric aligns strongly with the expectations placed on executive leaders in modern organizations.

4.2 Justification

  • Cholerics demonstrate superior decisiveness, essential for navigating uncertainty.
  • They display strong strategic judgment, enabling long-term planning and competitive action.
  • Their performance orientation ensures organizational accountability and progress.
  • They possess the confidence and authority necessary to mobilize teams and enforce strategic priorities.
  • With emotional intelligence, Cholerics balance assertiveness with empathy, enhancing leadership effectiveness.

Other temperaments offer valuable supplementary strengths, but none integrate strategic intensity, decisiveness, ambition, and performance management as effectively as the Choleric.

5.0 Conclusion
This academic evaluation demonstrates that while all four of Galen’s temperaments contribute valuable leadership traits, the Choleric temperament best fulfils the complex demands of a CEO in the modern business environment. The Choleric’s decisiveness, ambition, and strategic focus align with key leadership competencies required to drive organizational success, innovation, and sustainable growth. Organizations seeking visionary, results-oriented leadership stand to benefit from appointing CEOs with strong Choleric characteristics while complementing them with executive teams that represent the strengths of the remaining temperaments.

References
Chamorro-Premuzic, T. (2014). Personality and intellectual competence. Wiley.

Goleman, D., Boyatzis, R., & McKee, A. (2013). Primal leadership: Unleashing the power of emotional intelligence. Harvard Business Review Press.

Judge, T. A., & Bono, J. E. (2001). Relationship of core self-evaluations traits with job satisfaction and job performance: A meta-analysis. Journal of Applied Psychology, 86(1), 80–92.

Judge, T. A., Piccolo, R. F., & Ilies, R. (2002). The validity of consideration and initiating structure in leadership research. Journal of Applied Psychology, 87(1), 36–51.

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Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher and visionary writer on a mission (SPIRITUAL AWAKENING OF HUMANITY) to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. He exposes hidden systems, bridges ancient wisdom with modern truth, and speaks with the fire of alignment and awakening.. More The Voice Between Worlds

Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our generation.
A spiritual researcher, truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the threshold between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the awakening. He stands as a bridge between the world we inherited and the one we are now called to rebuild—a world anchored not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine a alignment.

His message flows from a deep well of revelation—piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding humanity to remember who we truly are. Eric speaks for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and exposes how power has been distorted. His mission: to realign people with the Spirit-born frequency that no system can silence.

But Eric is not only a voice—he is a creator.
Through authentic storytelling, digital expression, and transformative media, he brings spirit into sound, vision, and movement. Every project he touches carries the vibration of awakening—bridging art, truth, and technology into one living message that sells.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from family legacies to the mysteries of energy, frequency, and healing, Eric weaves narratives that break illusion and rebuild consciousness. His words don’t just inform—they ignite, opening portals between what is and what could be.

Every sentence carries weight.
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He did not come to entertain the world.
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Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
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Contact: [email protected]
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Column: Eric Paddy Boso

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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