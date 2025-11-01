ModernGhana logo
Life Is a Test — A Deep Article on Trials, Integrity, and Becoming Your Higher Self

SAT, 01 NOV 2025

By: Eric Paddy Boso
Life is full of tests. That simple sentence holds a universe of truth. Tests aren’t peripheral events we’d rather avoid — they are the very fabric of our growth. They come from anywhere, at any time, in any form. The universe uses tests to measure the authenticity of our faith, the loyalty of our relationships, and the stewardship of our gifts. How we respond to those tests determines whether we rise to higher assignments or stay stuck repeating the same lessons.

This article unpacks what these tests look like, why they matter, why many of us fail them, and how to pass them — spiritually, practically, and psychologically.

What do we mean by “tests”?

A test is any situation that reveals the condition of the heart. A test is not just hardship; it can be blessing or banality that shows what you truly value when nothing external forces you. Tests show us whether our inner commitments match our outward actions.

Scripture names this clearly: “He who is faithful in a very little thing is faithful also in much” (Luke 16:10). Trials are referred to as refining fires (1 Peter 1:7), and endurance through trial brings blessing (James 1:12). Tests therefore have purpose: they reveal, refine, and promote.

Where tests come from (and who’s behind them)

Tests come from multiple sources, often simultaneously:

  • The Divine: God allows seasons of testing to develop character, build dependence, and prepare us for stewardship. A test from God is formative and purposeful.
  • The World: Systems, institutions, and daily pressures create tests of honesty, competence, and endurance.
  • Other People: Relationships intentionally and unintentionally test loyalty, faithfulness, and humility.
  • The Enemy: Spiritual opposition aims to keep us small, distracted, and compromised. The Bible warns that the devil seeks to devour (1 Peter 5:8).
  • Self: Our own habits, fears, and desires constantly test us — often the hardest tests.

Recognizing the source helps us respond with wisdom rather than panic.

Five major arenas of testing

  1. The Test of Faith

    Faith is tested when circumstances contradict expectation. When prayers seem delayed, when loss comes, or when hope looks foolish, will you trust God? Faith that stands in the silence is the kind that moves mountains (Hebrews 11; Habakkuk 3:17–18).

  2. The Test of Relationships (for better for worse)

    Love is a series of daily choices. Vows and promises are tested when resources dry up, when infidelity is tempting, or when weariness erodes patience. Choosing the same person again, repeatedly, is the crucible of true fidelity (Ecclesiastes 4:9–10).

  3. The Test of Integrity (Small Things)

    Before God entrusts you with much, He tests the small. Integrity under the radar — honesty with petty money, truth in reports, refusing shortcuts — predicts future stewardship (Luke 16:10). Many lose destiny in unnoticed compromises.

  4. The Test of Power and Position

    Authority reveals character. Given influence, do you serve or exploit? Do you remember the needy person you once were? True greatness is humble service (Matthew 20:26–28; Micah 6:8).

  5. The Test of Purpose

    Are you living out your divine assignment or running after distractions? Seeking the Kingdom first (Matthew 6:33) tests whether you pursue transient goods or eternal fruit. Alignment with purpose attracts true provision and peace.

Why we fail tests (honest psychology)
Failing a test is rarely a single moral lapse. Common drivers include:

  • Fear and Survival Instincts — When resources are scarce we choose survival, sometimes at the cost of ethics.
  • Entitlement — Power can produce a sense of deservingness that justifies exploitation.
  • Distraction and Busyness — Constant noise keeps us from doing inner work; we drift.
  • Short-term thinking — Immediate gain can mask long-term loss.
  • Unresolved wounds — Past hurts often sabotage our higher choices unconsciously.

Forgiveness, therapy, mentorship, and accountability are practical supports to correct these patterns.

The inner work: practical disciplines to pass tests

Passing tests requires habits as much as courage. Here are proven spiritual and practical disciplines:

  1. Pause and Inventory

    Weekly or monthly, ask: What vows have I made? What promises did I break? What patterns repeat? Honest inventory creates clarity.

  2. Prayer and Meditation

    Create a disciplined rhythm of silence, Scripture, and listening. Prayer is not only asking but aligning.

  3. Confession and Repair

    Where you’ve harmed others or yourself, confess and make reparations. Integrity is renewed through concrete acts of restitution.

  4. Simple Stewardship Practices

    Small acts — transparent bookkeeping, timely reporting, and refusing small bribes — build a character that can steward larger things.

  5. Accountability Relationships

    Invite a mentor, elder, spouse, or peer group to speak truth into your life and to keep you honest.

  6. Sabbath and Rest

    Rest recalibrates values away from mere production toward presence and wisdom.

  7. Continuous Learning

    Study Scripture, theology, and also practical ethics. Wisdom is formed by learning and reflection.

A roadmap to moving from failure to freedom

  1. Name the failure — Don’t spiritualize or minimize it. Call it what it is.
  2. Confess and repent — Turn decisively away. Repentance is action, not mere regret.
  3. Repair where possible — Restore relationships and make amends.
  4. Implement small tests — Deliberately place yourself in low-risk tests of integrity to rebuild trust (e.g., give an accountable offering, tell the full truth in a small report).
  5. Re-enter assignments — As trust is rebuilt, God will open doors to larger stewardship.

Remember: the process may be slow, but what is truly yours cannot be destroyed.

Reflection questions (use in personal devotion or small groups)

  • What recurring test keeps showing up in my life?
  • Which promises have I made and stopped keeping? Why?
  • Where have I chosen comfort or gain over integrity?
  • How does my daily rhythm (prayer, rest, work) reflect Kingdom priorities?
  • Who holds me accountable? Do I need to invite someone in?

Conclusion — The prize of passing

Tests are invitations — to growth, to deeper trust, to greater responsibility. When you pass them you don’t simply earn reward; you become fit for higher stewardship and eternal assignments. The true wealth the world cannot buy is peace, health, wisdom, love, and alignment with God’s purpose. Seek first the Kingdom; then all the material things will follow, let tests refine you rather than define you.

May this new month be a season of clarity: identify your tests, commit to the inner work, choose faithfulness again and again — and watch God entrust you with more than you imagined. Amen.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher and visionary writer on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here."

