OMSU National President praises Mawuli School 2000 Year Group

The National President of Old Mawuli Students Union OMSU Mr. Richard Buthelezi Nyarko has expressed heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the Mawuli School 2000 Year Group's renovation of the iconic White Block. He commended the group's monumental achievement, describing it as "exemplary" and "beautiful."

The National President noted that the renovated White Block is a legacy project that will serve as a testament to the group's commitment to giving back to their alma mater. "This is your new White Block. Arguably the most beautiful edifice on this side of campus," they said.

Mr. Nyarko made these commendations during the commissioning of the project by the year group, which coincided with the Mawuli School's 75th anniversary celebrations and the 25th anniversary celebration of the 2000 year batch.

The President urged the school to maintain the facility, expressing concern about the decay of facilities on campus. "All they ask for is you maintain it. We don't want to come back two, three, five years from now and see this all decayed. So please, do as we've done and take care of it," they said.

The representative conveyed a message from the 2000 Year Group, saying, "This is from your children of 2000. Thank you for the opportunity to give back to our alma mater." The group hopes that their legacy project will inspire future generations of Mawuli students.

The 2000 Year Group of Mawuli School spent GH₵450,000 to renovate the project, thanks to contributions from members and donations from organizations like Stanbic Bank and ECG.

The group's president, Mr. Divine Ackuaku, attributed their success to their unity and commitment to giving back to their alma mater. "We are one of the most united groups," he said, highlighting 2000 year's theme "Daring Forward, Leaving No One Behind." The group plans to continue giving back, with future projects including work on dormitories and the computer lab. "When we turn 30, we’ll come back again and do more," Mr. Ackuaku added.

The headmaster, Benjamin Yawo Dei, assured the OMSU president and the 2000 Year Group that the school would maintain the renovated block, recognizing its potential to transform education and make a significant impact.