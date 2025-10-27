Ewe Za 2025 rekindles pride, unity and cultural heritage in Volta Region

The maiden edition of Ewe Za 2025 cultural durbar held at the Jubilee Park in Ho has been hailed as a vibrant showcase of Ewe heritage, uniting citizens across borders through the power of art, language, and tradition.

The event, adorned with a striking logo that intertwined traditional Ewe symbols and modern design elements, beautifully captured the festival's spirit — a blend of past and present.

The banners and artistic motifs reflected a deep appreciation for Ewe aesthetics, where colour, pattern, and symbolism merged to celebrate identity and resilience was under the theme “Celebrating Ewe Pride, Unity and Heritage.”

Mr. Michael Nunya, Founder of Ewe Za, said the festival was established to revive and sustain lost Ewe traditions, values, and language. “Every Ewe-speaking citizen must join this propagation project,” he said, urging donors and philanthropists to support what he described as a “gracious cultural course that defines who we are.”

Togbega Adanu Sakrafo X, Paramount Chief of the Hoviefe Traditional Council, who chaired the event on behalf of Togbega Tepre Hodo IV of Anfoega, lauded the organisers for the initiative. “Learn to speak and teach your children the Ewe language,” he urged.

He emphasised that cultural pride begins with communication and encouraged that Ewe Za becomes an annual celebration of unity and language preservation.

Mrs. Lydia Nyarko-Ampomah, Volta Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, praised the event for its creativity, aesthetic presentation, and educative value. “Everything is on point — the art, the dance, the colours,” she said, announcing the upcoming Volta Regional Arts and Culture Awards to recognise institutions and individuals promoting arts and culture.

She invited schools, assemblies, and media houses to register and participate in the awards programme.

Representing the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, a Ministry official commended the chiefs and people of the Volta Region for organising the festival.

“Ewe Za provides a platform for reflection, celebration, and renewal — a reminder of our enduring values of hard work, solidarity, and respect for traditional arts,” the representative said.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to partnering the Ghana Tourism Authority and Centre for National Culture to preserve and promote traditional festivals as tools for social transformation and economic growth. “Through such festivals, we strengthen community bonds and open opportunities for cultural tourism and creative enterprise,” the official added.

The festival, which featured traditional drumming, storytelling, art exhibitions, and performances by local troupes, also highlighted the economic potential of cultural expression. “If we harness and package our culture well, it can generate great benefits for our communities,” the Minister's representative stated, adding that Ewe Za would rotate annually among districts to ensure inclusivity and regional ownership.

The durbar ended in a display of music, costume, and dance that blended history with modernity — a testament to the enduring beauty and power of Ewe culture. The event's artistic direction and symbolism served as a reminder that culture, when preserved and celebrated, becomes both heritage and future.

GNA