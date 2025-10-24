National flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings — Gov’t

Government has directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings.

The directive comes as part of a three-day national mourning declared by President John Dramani Mahama following her passing.

Nana Konadu, the country’s longest-serving First Lady, died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, October 23.

In a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State and Spokesperson to the President, the government said the national mourning will run from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, October 26.

“During this period, all national flags shall fly at half-mast at all public buildings, diplomatic missions, and government installations throughout the country and abroad,” the statement said.

It added that the decision was “in honour of her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation.”

The statement described Mrs. Agyemang-Rawlings as a woman who “served Ghana with dedication and commitment, particularly in women’s empowerment, child welfare, and social development.”