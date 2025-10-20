Launch of the 2025 Christian Literature Week: Reflections on Spiritual Growth, Ecumenical Unity, and the Transformative Power of Prayer

Abstract

This write-up examines the launch of the 2025 Christian Literature Week, organized by the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Christ Family Congregation, North Kaneshie, on October 19, 2025. Drawing from my perspective as Chairman of the maiden Ecumenical Convention Planning Committee, an author/writer, and a devoted Christian/Theologian, I attempt to explore the event’s theme, “Deepening Our Walk with God: Embracing Christian Literature as a Tool for Spiritual Growth and Lasting Transformation.” It integrates theological insights, biblical exegesis, and personal reflections to affirm the Bible’s primacy as foundational Christian literature. Key highlights include moving song ministrations, Rev. Amuzu’s sermon on “Praying Continuously,” Asempa Publishers presentation on their 55-year legacy, the unveiling of Knowing & Walking In The Will Of God by Samuel Marfo Asante, and the energetic closing prayer session led by Host Pastor Rev. Adom-Darkwa. An anecdotal encounter with an atheistic friend’s mockery during the service prompted intercessory prayer, illustrating faith’s resilience. Biblical texts such as 2 Timothy 3:16-17, Romans 12:2, and 1 Thessalonians 5:17 anchor the analysis, emphasizing literature and prayer as catalysts for spiritual maturity and ecumenical unity. The event’s vibrant conclusion energized attendees for a faith-filled week, underscoring the transformative power of communal worship.

Introduction: Contextualizing the Event Within Ghanaian Christian Ecumenism

The launch of the 2025 Christian Literature Week, hosted by the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Christ Family Congregation, North Kaneshie, marks another significant step in promoting spiritual growth through literary engagement.

As Chairman of the maiden Ecumenical Convention Planning Committee, my involvement highlights the event’s role in pushing further CCG’s ever-demanding mandate in fostering unity within Ghanaian Christianity.

The Bible, as the cornerstone of Christian literature, shapes ethical and spiritual living, as affirmed in Hebrews 4:12: “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”

The event’s significance in addressing contemporary challenges to faith through literature and ecumenical collaboration cannot be undervalued.

Event Overview: Structure, Participants, and Thematic Focus

The launch was a vibrant, collaborative gathering, as I joined Rev. Jehoiada Amuzu, Coordinator for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, CCG, to address attendees on the theme, Deepening Our Walk with God: Embracing Christian Literature as a Tool for Spiritual Growth and Lasting Transformation.

Song ministrations set a worshipful tone, echoing Psalm 95:1-2: “Oh come, let us sing to the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation! Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!”

Rev. Amuzu’s sermon on “Praying Continuously,” rooted in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (“Pray without ceasing”), inspired attendees, while the closing prayer session by Host Pastor Rev. Adom-Darkwa infused energy for the week ahead – a day at a time by the mercies of the Most High God.

The event, marked by the launch of Knowing & Walking In The Will Of God by Samuel Marfo Asante, was a significant milestone in my faith journey and a great church experience, culminating in a powerful call to action.

Asempa Publishers Legacy: 55 Years of Fostering Christian Discourse in Ghana

Representatives from Asempa Publishers, the publishing arm of the CCG, delivered a compelling presentation on their 55-year history.

Established under the CCG’s ecumenical framework, which unites denominations like the, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Methodist Church Ghana, Anglican Church, African Methodist Episcopal Church, Baptist Convention, Asempa has produced hundreds of titles addressing theology, ethics, social and academic issues.

Notable works include Agenda Extraordinaire: 80 Years of the Christian Council of Ghana, 1929-2009 by James Anquandah (2009) and Religion and Politics in Ghana by S. John Pobee (1991).

Archival records from 1988-1997 highlight its growth in promoting Presbyterian and ecumenical scholarship.

The presentation underscored Asempa’s role in advancing transformative narratives, aligning with Proverbs 22:29: “Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.”

By supporting literature on church history, missions, and social advocacy, Asempa reinforces the event’s theme, inspiring attendees in particular and the Church Universal in general to engage with Christian texts for spiritual growth.

The Primacy of the Bible as Christian Literature for Ethical and Spiritual Guidance

As an author, writer, Christian and theologian, I assert the Bible’s unparalleled role as the foundation for Christian living, surpassing secular literature in its divine inspiration.

2 Timothy 3:16-17 declares: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”

However, Christian literature, including devotionals and theological works, fosters transformation, aligning with Romans 12:2: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

The Bible’s centrality was reflected in the event’s focus on spiritual growth through literary engagement.

Launching Knowing & Walking In The Will Of God: A Thematic Cornerstone

The unveiling of Knowing & Walking In The Will Of God by Samuel Marfo Asante, published by Asempa Publishing, served as the event’s literary centerpiece.

The book guides readers in aligning with divine purpose, resonating with Ephesians 5:15-17: “Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.”

Asante’s work bridges theology and practical application, exemplifying how Christian literature translates knowledge into action.

Its launch reinforced Asempa’s commitment to transformative texts and inspires Christians to pursue God’s will prayerfully, enhancing the event’s impact as a catalyst for spiritual growth.

Personal Testimony: Milestones in Faith and Intercessory Encounters

In all humility and with deep appreciation to God and CCG, being part of the event marked another extremely significant milestone in my Christian journey.

The vibrant worship, sermon, and closing prayer session deepened personal commitment.

Anecdotally, during the service, a non-believing friend sent a mocking message (as he usually does) about God, prompting me to pray silently for him, reflecting Ephesians 6:18: “Praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end, keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints.” I have no doubt that one day, he will see the light and shall testify to the glory of God.

This experience, set against the event’s uplifting atmosphere, underscores the interplay of personal faith, authorship, and ecumenical leadership.

Theological Analysis: Prayer as a Catalyst for Spiritual Transformation

Rev. Amuzu’s sermon on “Praying Continuously” and Rev. Adom-Darkwa’s energetic closing prayer session highlighted prayer’s transformative power.

Philippians 4:6-7 states: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Reverend Adom-Darkwa, anchored his call for an energetic closing prayer session to Ephesians 3:20-21; “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the Church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”

Rev. Adom-Darkwa’s session, as the service’s crescendo, energized attendees for a faith-filled week, embodying the event’s call to spiritual vitality.

Surely, prayer, coupled with engagement with Christian literature, fosters lasting change.

Ecumenical Implications: Fostering Unity Through Literature and Prayer

The event’s connection to the maiden Ecumenical Convention underscores its role in promoting unity.

Christian literature, supported by initiatives like Asempa Publishers, bridges denominational divides, as reflected in John 17:21: “That they may all be one, just as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me.”

The CCG’s collaborative efforts, exemplified by the launch, positions literature and prayer as unifying forces in Ghanaian Christianity, fostering collective spiritual growth.

Conclusion: Toward Sustained Spiritual Growth and Transformation

The launch of the 2025 Christian Literature Week, enriched by Asempa’s legacy, the launch of Knowing & Walking In The Will Of God, and Rev. Adom-Darkwa’s fervent prayer session, reaffirmed Christian literature’s role in deepening faith.

Joshua 1:8 encourages ongoing engagement: “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.”

All praise to God Almighty for this vibrant church experience that energized attendees for a faith-filled journey.

I am enjoying my Walk with Jesus.

Amen!!!

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Founder and CEO, MILLS Institute For Public Policy Advocacy And Transformational Leadership Development.



Monday, October 20, 2025.