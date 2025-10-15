Education Minister unveils bold infrastructure expansion plan for Colleges and SHSs

The Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, has announced a comprehensive infrastructure development initiative aimed at addressing critical shortages within Ghana’s education sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of governing councils for the Colleges of Education, Hon. Iddrisu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving access and quality at all levels of education through an ambitious expansion drive.

According to him, the government will prioritise the expansion of facilities at both the senior high school and teacher training levels to enhance capacity and ensure equitable access to quality education across the country.

“The government is committed to transforming the education sector through deliberate and sustained infrastructure investment,” he stated. “We will expand facilities at the senior high school and teacher training levels to improve access and quality, particularly in underserved areas.”

The Minister revealed that the government plans to elevate selected Category B and C senior high schools to higher standards through extensive infrastructure upgrades. He added that existing Category A schools will also see significant improvements to accommodate the growing number of qualified applicants.

In addition, Hon. Iddrisu disclosed that the Ministry of Education will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Finance to deliberately expand junior high school infrastructure in deprived and rural communities to promote inclusive education.

Addressing the newly inaugurated governing councils, the Minister announced that contracts have already been awarded for the construction of hostel facilities with a total capacity of 27,300 beds for colleges of education across the country. He further assured that additional resources, including vehicles and improved logistics, will be made available to support institutional management and operations.

“Your mandate comes at a crucial time when the government is implementing key projects aimed at expanding facilities across our teacher training institutions,” he told the appointees.

“I urge you to work within proper governance structures, support policy implementation, and help drive the expansion agenda in line with our national education goals.”

Hon. Iddrisu emphasised that the revitalisation of the colleges of education remains a top priority for the ministry, describing it as central to strengthening teacher preparation and improving learning outcomes nationwide.

“The revitalisation of our colleges of education is not just about buildings and infrastructure,” he said. “It is about building the foundation for better teaching and learning outcomes for generations to come.”

The Minister concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring that all levels of the education system receive the necessary support and investment to deliver quality and accessible education to every Ghanaian child.