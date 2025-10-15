ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Education Minister unveils bold infrastructure expansion plan for Colleges and SHSs

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Education Education Minister unveils bold infrastructure expansion plan for Colleges and SHSs
WED, 15 OCT 2025

The Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, has announced a comprehensive infrastructure development initiative aimed at addressing critical shortages within Ghana’s education sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of governing councils for the Colleges of Education, Hon. Iddrisu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving access and quality at all levels of education through an ambitious expansion drive.

According to him, the government will prioritise the expansion of facilities at both the senior high school and teacher training levels to enhance capacity and ensure equitable access to quality education across the country.

“The government is committed to transforming the education sector through deliberate and sustained infrastructure investment,” he stated. “We will expand facilities at the senior high school and teacher training levels to improve access and quality, particularly in underserved areas.”

The Minister revealed that the government plans to elevate selected Category B and C senior high schools to higher standards through extensive infrastructure upgrades. He added that existing Category A schools will also see significant improvements to accommodate the growing number of qualified applicants.

In addition, Hon. Iddrisu disclosed that the Ministry of Education will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Finance to deliberately expand junior high school infrastructure in deprived and rural communities to promote inclusive education.

Addressing the newly inaugurated governing councils, the Minister announced that contracts have already been awarded for the construction of hostel facilities with a total capacity of 27,300 beds for colleges of education across the country. He further assured that additional resources, including vehicles and improved logistics, will be made available to support institutional management and operations.

“Your mandate comes at a crucial time when the government is implementing key projects aimed at expanding facilities across our teacher training institutions,” he told the appointees.

“I urge you to work within proper governance structures, support policy implementation, and help drive the expansion agenda in line with our national education goals.”

Hon. Iddrisu emphasised that the revitalisation of the colleges of education remains a top priority for the ministry, describing it as central to strengthening teacher preparation and improving learning outcomes nationwide.

“The revitalisation of our colleges of education is not just about buildings and infrastructure,” he said. “It is about building the foundation for better teaching and learning outcomes for generations to come.”

The Minister concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring that all levels of the education system receive the necessary support and investment to deliver quality and accessible education to every Ghanaian child.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana Grenadian Prime Minister to pay two-day state visit to Ghana

1 hour ago

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Uncapping Health Insurance Scheme rakes in GH¢9.76 Billion – Dr. Bampoe   

1 hour ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide Bryan Acheampong served eight years without salary, government car – Pius Hadzid...

2 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences Akpanyikye to life imprisonment Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences ...

2 hours ago

Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentence Jirapa Dubai Murder: Convict maintains innocence after life imprisonment sentenc...

2 hours ago

Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted Shoe shine boy who faked as a soldier undergoing training to ‘chop’ nurse busted

3 hours ago

If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified – Cynthia Morrison 'If Trump can be President, then Ken Agyapong is more qualified' – Cynthia Morri...

3 hours ago

Randrianirina, centre, denied he had staged a coup. By Luis TATO (AFP) Madagascar vows to install colonel as president after takeover

3 hours ago

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia 'I'll push for re-institution of regular outreaches for government to interact w...

3 hours ago

National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA National Service online registration extended to October 24 — NSA

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line