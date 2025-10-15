Ghana celebrates 80years since World War II with Poppy Appeal honouring veterans’ sacrifices

Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) has commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a solemn and inspiring Poppy Appeal event over the weekend, honouring the sacrifices and enduring legacy of Ghanaian soldiers who served during the global conflict.

The occasion brought together members of the Armed Forces, government officials, veterans, and civilians in a moving tribute to the men and women whose bravery laid the foundation for modern peace and security.

Joining the ceremony, Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, reflected on the significance of the event through a personal connection — recalling the heroic service of his grandfather, Nana Kofi Genfi II, who fought in World War II as part of the Gold Coast Regiment under the Royal West African Frontier Force.

Nana Kofi Genfi II later served as the Chairman of the Ghana Legion (Ashanti Region), the precursor to today’s Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), established by Act 844 (2012).

“Their stories remind us that the peace we enjoy today was purchased through courage, sacrifice, and unity,” he said.

He further appealed to corporate Ghana to actively support VAG’s initiatives, describing such support as “a lasting expression of gratitude for the resilience and contributions of our veterans.”

As part of the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of ex-servicemen and women, he reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s pledge under the #ResettingGhana Agenda to establish Veterans’ Referral Departments in all military hospitals nationwide.

These specialised units will offer dedicated and dignified healthcare to veterans, many of whom continue to live with physical injuries and psychological trauma resulting from their service.

The evening was marked by cultural and musical performances, including an outstanding display by the Ghana Armed Forces Central Band, which presented a baton to the guest of honour after a memorable rendition of Black Sherif’s “Kweku The Traveller.”

The event also featured a special performance by legendary musician H. Bessa Simons, whose music paid homage to the spirit of national service and resilience.

High-ranking dignitaries in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyepong, Service Chiefs, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence, who all commended the veterans for their service and pledged continued institutional support.