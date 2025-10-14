ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region

  Tue, 14 Oct 2025
Health HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has shut down the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Clinic and nine other health facilities in the Ashanti Region for operating without valid licenses and proper documentation.

The closure, which took effect on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, is part of HeFRA’s ongoing nationwide enforcement exercise aimed at sanitizing the health sector and ensuring that all medical facilities comply with regulatory standards.

According to officials of the agency, preliminary investigations revealed that the KMA Clinic had been operating for several years without a valid license, in clear violation of HeFRA’s requirements.

The crackdown, which began on Monday, October 13, 2025, targets both public and private health facilities that fail to meet the necessary licensing and documentation standards for lawful operation.

So far, a total of 18 health facilities have been closed across the Ashanti Region since the start of the enforcement exercise.

HeFRA has reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and safety by ensuring that only accredited and properly regulated facilities are allowed to provide medical services in Ghana.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

President Mahama is trustworthy partner — Chinese President Xi Jinping 'President Mahama is trustworthy partner' — Chinese President Xi Jinping

43 minutes ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 'Those who disagree with me, please continue with your disagreement' - Asiedu Nk...

47 minutes ago

Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder overA-G’s directive Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder over A-G’s directive

51 minutes ago

Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told

51 minutes ago

President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years

2 hours ago

GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or stop using ‘Dr MH’ GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or st...

2 hours ago

HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti R...

2 hours ago

DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation

2 hours ago

Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns

2 hours ago

Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty — BoG tightens sanctions 'Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty' — BoG tightens sanctions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line