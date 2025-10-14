HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has shut down the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Clinic and nine other health facilities in the Ashanti Region for operating without valid licenses and proper documentation.

The closure, which took effect on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, is part of HeFRA’s ongoing nationwide enforcement exercise aimed at sanitizing the health sector and ensuring that all medical facilities comply with regulatory standards.

According to officials of the agency, preliminary investigations revealed that the KMA Clinic had been operating for several years without a valid license, in clear violation of HeFRA’s requirements.

The crackdown, which began on Monday, October 13, 2025, targets both public and private health facilities that fail to meet the necessary licensing and documentation standards for lawful operation.

So far, a total of 18 health facilities have been closed across the Ashanti Region since the start of the enforcement exercise.

HeFRA has reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and safety by ensuring that only accredited and properly regulated facilities are allowed to provide medical services in Ghana.