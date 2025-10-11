FEW Lessons from a Life Unfolding

1. The Boy Who Learned Too Fast

I started school later than most children my age. By the time I joined, I was old enough to understand things faster than expected, so my teachers decided to promote me (jumped through) straight from Primary One to Four. That was where my real journey began — and from that moment, I never stopped excelling.

In every exam, I aimed for perfection. Scoring 100% became almost routine. By Primary Six, I had earned the trust of my teachers and classmates so deeply that I wore many hats — Yellow Section Leader, Class Captain, Office Boy, and Assistant School Prefect. My teachers relied on me, and my peers looked up to me, though not all with joy in their hearts.

I represented my school in quizzes, debates, and science competitions, sometimes against much older students. During our end-of-year party, something remarkable happened — while everyone was served one portion of food, I was given four. It was a simple gesture from my teachers to honor my hard work, but it sparked quiet fury among my classmates. Many couldn’t understand why I deserved more, and for the first time, I learned how success can sometimes feel lonely.

When I entered Junior High School, I stumbled early — failing the entrance test because I couldn’t make sense of the reading passage, even though I was a good reader. But that failure only awakened something fierce in me. By the end of the year, I was the best in Mathematics and Science, my favorite subjects. In JHS 2, I maintained my position at the top, though with strong competition from other bright minds. I became the Class Captain again — a role I took seriously, balancing my leadership with my academics.

At JHS 3, I continued to lead until the final exams, determined to finish strong.

Senior High School brought new challenges — and confusion. I was torn between Science, Business, and Arts. For two terms, I moved between classrooms, copying notes and trying to decide where I truly belonged. Eventually, I made my choice and, by the second term, my efforts were rewarded with the Best Student Award, along with other recognitions.

In Form Three, I was consistently among the top three students in my year. But that was also when I met the one person who almost broke me — a teacher whose curiosity about my performance slowly turned into resentment.

He began questioning how I studied, why I always did well, and why three girls from different classes — bright, ambitious girls — often came to me during free periods to study Mathematics and Science. What was, to me, an innocent exchange of knowledge became, to him, a subject of suspicion and jealousy.

Soon, his curiosity turned cruel. He started marking me down unfairly, spreading rumors, and one day, reported me to the Assistant Headmaster for reasons I couldn’t even understand.

I was summoned to the staff common room — a place feared by every student. There I stood, sixteen years old, facing seven teachers who questioned and accused me as if I had committed a grave offense.

The teacher I admired most had become my accuser. He spoke of things I didn’t even understand — suggesting impropriety in my friendship with the girls who came to learn from me.

As the interrogation dragged on, one female teacher — a kind and respected woman from the Deeper Life Church — finally asked me, “How old are you?”

“Sixteen,” I answered quietly.

She paused, looked at the others, and said, “Then I don’t think this boy even understands what you’re accusing him of. He’s too young for such thoughts.”

Her words silenced the room. For the first time, someone stood up for me.

When I was asked to leave, the Assistant Headmaster hurled harsh words at me, but I didn’t let them sink in. I knew I was innocent. Later, the teacher even went to my mother — a strict and controlling woman — and turned her against me with his lies. She was furious and disappointed, though she knew deep down I wasn’t the boy he described.

The teacher’s hostility didn’t end there. He deliberately prevented me from writing his mock exam and two other papers. It was clear he wanted to destroy my confidence.

But I didn’t break. I learned something far deeper than what books could teach — that not everyone will celebrate your brilliance, and sometimes the brightest light attracts the deepest shadows.

The girls I studied with continued to come around, undeterred, because they knew the truth: I was harmless, focused, and genuine.

That season of my life taught me that talent can provoke envy, leadership can invite loneliness, and innocence can be misunderstood. But it also taught me to stand firm in truth, because time always reveals what lies beneath people’s actions.

Lesson from “The Boy Who Learned Too Fast”

Success will often isolate you before it rewards you.

Not everyone who smiles at your progress celebrates it.

Keep your integrity intact, even when misunderstood — because the truth doesn’t fade; it only waits for its time to be seen.

2. The Woman with the Polythene Bag

After school, life pushed me straight into the hustle. I didn’t have much, so I helped people with small jobs until the Space-to-Space business came — the era when MTN was still Spacefone. That was when I started running my own little calling point. It wasn’t much, but it was something I could call mine.

One evening, as I was about to close for the day, a woman approached me — a woman everyone in the area can see as mad. Her clothes were dusty, her eyes unsettled, and in her hand was a black polythene bag.

She came close and said calmly, “Take this and keep it for me. I’ll come for it next week Wednesday.”

At first, fear gripped me. I didn’t know her, and I didn’t understand why she chose me. When I asked what was inside, she untied the bag — and what I saw froze me. Bundles of money, neatly wrapped with bank stamps. It must have been around GHC 400,000.

I couldn’t believe it. How could a mentally unstable woman be walking around with that kind of money? I asked her where it came from, and she told me, “I was with my husband in the U.S., but my condition didn’t allow me to stay. I had to return to Ghana, so he sent me this money.”

I didn’t know what to make of her story, but I took the bag home. That night, I couldn’t sleep. My heart kept racing. I would wake up several times, reach under the bed, and check if the bag was still there. I shared that bed with a close friend who also hustled with me, but I dared not tell him.

Not because I didn’t trust him entirely, but because I feared temptation — both his and mine. I kept thinking of that woman and what her life would become if she lost that money. Her world was already fragile; losing this might break her completely. And above all, I remembered — there is One who sees in secret.

“Can you imagine sleeping on hundreds of thousands cedis and still waking up to a coin job?”

So I waited, restless, counting the days and praying they would pass quickly. Then, as promised, on the following Wednesday evening, the woman appeared again — just as mysteriously as she came.

I handed her the bag without a word. She smiled faintly, looked at me, and said,

“Thank you. May God bless you.”

Then she turned and walked away.

That night, for the first time in a week, I slept with peace in my heart. The burden was gone, but the lesson stayed with me: sometimes, integrity is tested not by what we gain, but by what we’re strong enough to return.

Lesson from “The Woman with the Polythene Bag”

Integrity is what you do when no one is watching.

The greatest test of honesty comes when you have every reason not to be honest.

Some blessings don’t come from what we receive, but from what we resist.

3. The Girl I Loved

I once had a girl I truly loved — or at least I believed I did. But sadly, she didn’t feel the same way. While I thought I was protecting and preserving her for the future, she was secretly involved with multiple guys behind my back.

I even spoke to her sister and her mother, hoping someone could help her change, but nothing worked. Eventually, I had to let go. Strangely, when I decided to walk away, she and her family started questioning why I was leaving — ironic, isn’t it?

Not long after, she had two children with one of the men she favored, only for that relationship to fall apart. Then, she came back, saying she finally realized I was the only one who truly loved her, and that she now loved me too.

It’s funny and sad at the same time — how some women crave love but fail to recognize it when it’s right in front of them. Being a good person isn’t easy; that’s why many choose not to be. When you try to live differently, with sincerity and purity, people often become jealous — and that jealousy eventually turns into hatred.

Lesson from “The Girl I Loved”

Love isn’t about how much you give — it’s about whether the other person values what you give.

Sometimes, people only recognize true love when it’s too late.

Being good-hearted will often hurt, but never stop being good; your worth isn’t measured by how others treat you, but by how you stay true to yourself.

Final Reflection: Why These Stories Matter

These stories — of learning, integrity, and love — carry one timeless message:

Character is greater than circumstance.

Each phase of life tests us differently:

In school, we are tested by envy.

In life, we are tested by integrity.

In love, we are tested by loyalty and patience.

But through it all, one truth stands — your reactions define your destiny more than your experiences do.

It’s easy to be bitter, dishonest, or careless in a world that rewards shortcuts. But the greatest strength is in choosing goodness even when it costs you something.

Within all these, what kept me going was that, I was in competition with just one person, thus myself but no one else.

So whether you are the boy who learns too fast, the hustler trusted with a mad woman’s treasure, or the lover who gave his heart to the wrong person — remember this:

Every experience refines your soul. Every test builds your truth. And every truth, once lived, becomes your legacy.

STILL THE CAMPAIGN GOES ON!!!

“If you yourself cannot clearly define what religion truly offers humanity, why then indoctrinate children into something they do not consciously understand or choose?

Protect every child’s right to spiritual freedom — stop religious, group, and institutional initiation of children.”

— Campaign for Children’s Spiritual Rights

—Eric Paddy Boso@2025

[email protected].