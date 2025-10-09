ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tobacco vendor licensing plugs the loopholes in implementing lifesaving health laws

Feature Article Tobacco vendor licensing plugs the loopholes in implementing lifesaving health laws
THU, 09 OCT 2025

Before the intergovernmental global tobacco treaty meet opens next month, experts call for tobacco vendor licensing so that governments can enforce lifesaving tobacco control policies, protect children and youth from misleading tobacco industry tactics and lies, and progress towards ending tobacco use. “No one must suffer from tobacco-related diseases or die of them,” rightly said Dr Tara Singh Bam, noted global health expert and Asia Pacific Director of Vital Strategies.

“Tobacco vendor licensing reduces tobacco product availability and accessibility, particularly to vulnerable youth. A key tobacco control measure, tobacco vendor licensing can limit tobacco retailer density around schools, parks, and hospitals; this is critically important because vendor abundance normalises tobacco use, increases exposure to tobacco advertisements, and thwarts quit efforts. Tobacco vendor licensing can also restrict the types of products sold alongside tobacco and ensures inspectors know where products are sold, allowing for more effective enforcement of all point-of-sale tobacco laws,” said Dr Tara Singh Bam, who also serves as Board Director of Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT).

With no licensing for tobacco retail, tobacco industries get a freewheeling chance to violate lifesaving health policies – and keep profiteering while tobacco users suffer the assault of deadly tobacco-related diseases and die prematurely.

With strict licensing for tobacco retail, governments get a legal mechanism to enforce tobacco control policies and ensure compliance by retailers to all laws – for example, penalise those retailers who violate sale of tobacco to minor law, or sell illegal tobacco products (such as, e-cigarettes or vapes which are banned in several countries globally) or violate ban on point-of-sale tobacco advertising, promotion and/or sponsorship.

Almost 3 decades of enforcing tobacco retail laws in Singapore

“Singapore had first established its tobacco control law in 1993. Soon after, tobacco retail laws came into force in 1998. Singapore also made laws in 2003 to license importers and wholesalers of tobacco products, and license fees (and annual renewal) is hefty at over US$ 2000,” said Sabita Karapan, Programme Technical Officer (Tobacco Control) for Asia Pacific region at Vital Strategies and long-standing tobacco control and public health advocate. Fines for violation of tobacco control laws in Singapore are heftier.

Apart from domestic laws, Singapore also ratified the legally binding corporate accountability and public health treaty - global tobacco treaty in May 2004. This treaty is formally called as World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in May 2004 and its Conference of the Parties is next month in Geneva.

Because of implementation of science- and evidence-based tobacco control laws in Singapore, deadly tobacco smoking has almost halved over the years (from 13.7% in 2007 to 8.8% in 2023, said Sabita.

Singapore has enforced a whole battery of science – and evidence-based tobacco control laws stringently. For example, there are very widespread smokefree areas, taxes on tobacco products are high (67.5%), tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship is banned, standardised packaging is enforced, and nicotine and tobacco industry’s so-called 'new' deadly products (such as e-cigarettes, vapes etc) are also banned. According to the WHO there is no safe level of tobacco use.

Tobacco kills, do not be duped.

Singapore has also banned point-of-sale display of tobacco products. Current minimum legal age for smoking has been increased in 2021 to 21 years.

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority enforces the laws regarding licensing of tobacco retailers, importers and wholesalers.

License fee for tobacco retail is Singapore dollars 400 with an annual renewal fees of dollars 300. “Fines are hefty for violating laws, for example, there is a fine of up to Singapore dollar 10,000 for selling tobacco products to those under 21,” said Sabita Karapan. Before joining Vital Strategies, she earlier served the International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union)’s Asia Pacific regional office.

Sabita Karapan said that it is the legal responsibility of tobacco retailer to ensure that all transactions of tobacco products are carried out at the outlet. The license holder is responsible for actions of all employees. Non-employees are not allowed by law to handle, retail or access tobacco at the outlet.

It is the responsibility of tobacco retail license holder to verify the age of the buyer. Moreover, the license holder must retain all invoices or receipts for each tobacco transaction for a period of 1 year from the date of issue. “They should be able to produce these during inspections by authorities,” said Sabita Karapan.

She outlined the importance of tobacco retail licensing by underpinning how it has helped Singapore to advance tobacco control in the country and save lives. For example, tobacco retail cannot happen at makeshift or temporary stalls, in hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, Chinese medical halls, traditional Chinese clinics, gaming arcades or childcare centres or youth centric institutions, among other places mentioned in the law.

“Licensing of tobacco importers, wholesalers and retailers in Singapore has helped to ensure that there are no illegal (nicotine or) tobacco products imported into the country,” said Sabita. Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority decides if any violation of law has taken place, and if so, then violator-licensee can face hefty fines, and/or even suspension or revocation of license.

Health Sciences Authority of Singapore evaluates severity of violation of tobacco control laws, explained Sabita Karapan. For example, selling to minor is more severe than forgetting to close the cabinet after selling the product. But fines are quite hefty, and rightly so. More importantly, compliance of these laws is fairly high too.

Sabita and Dr Bam were speaking in an online session hosted by Resource Centre for Tobacco Control at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health of government-run Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, India, Vital Strategies and The Union.

Tobacco retail licensing is a vital component of Singapore’s comprehensive approach to tobacco control, said Sabita Karapan. Licensing plays a significant role in regulating the sale of tobacco products, protecting public health, and aligning with international standards, as well as boost the ongoing efforts to address emerging challenges and further reduce deadly smoking rates.

Shobha Shukla – CNS (Citizen News Service)

(Shobha Shukla is a feminist, health and development justice advocate, and an award-winning founding Managing Editor and Executive Director of CNS (Citizen News Service). She was also the Lead Discussant for SDG-3 at United Nations inter-governmental High Level Political Forum (HLPF 2025). She is a former senior Physics faculty of prestigious Loreto Convent College; current President of Asia Pacific Regional Media Alliance for Health and Development (APCAT Media); Chairperson of Global AMR Media Alliance (GAMA received AMR One Health Emerging Leaders and Outstanding Talents Award 2024); and coordinator of SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights). Follow her on Twitter/X @shobha1shukla or read her writings here www.bit.ly/ShobhaShukla)

Shobha Shukla
Shobha Shukla, © 2025

Shobha Shukla is the founding Managing Editor of CNS (Citizen News Service) and is a feminist, health and development justice advocate. She is a former senior Physics faculty of Loreto Convent College and current Coordinator of Asia Pacific Media Network to end TB & tobacco and prevent NCDs (APCAT Media). Column: Shobha Shukla

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (280)

More

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr NPP’s numerous apologies may turn a self-inflicted blow in 2028 elections — Kwes...

38 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Future of journalism must be digital, data-driven and development-focused — Depu...

38 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu We must safeguard safety of journalists both online and offline — Deputy Communi...

2 hours ago

REUTERS - ALEXANDRE DIMOU Court rejects appeal, ups sentence for man convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama is expanding the public purse for political comfort — NPP MP

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho and Deputy Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh Mahama’s 18 deputy ambassador appointments will cost Ghana about US$3 million ye...

3 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato Jebuntie Freeze accounts of galamseyers and declare state of emergency — Dr. Zaato to Mah...

4 hours ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour We’ll not allow NDC gov’t to turn GAF into its Foot Soldier Forces — Rev Ntim Fo...

4 hours ago

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor “Why keep 60-year-olds in the army to allow overaged NPP foot soldiers to remain...

4 hours ago

Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra Seven convicted for open defecation, illegal refuse dumping in Accra

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line