Swearing-in of newly appointed high court judges postponed indefinitely

  Thu, 09 Oct 2025
THU, 09 OCT 2025

The highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed High Court Judges, which was expected to take place today, Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Jubilee House, has been postponed indefinitely.

In an official circular signed by the Judicial Secretary, Mr. Musah Ahmed, the Judicial Service announced that the postponement was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The notice assured the affected judges and stakeholders that a new date would be communicated in due course.

“All newly selected High Court Judges yet to be sworn in are to take notice that due to unforeseen circumstances, the planned swearing-in… has been postponed indefinitely. Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted,” the circular stated.

The correspondence, which has been copied to the Acting Chief Justice, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, the Secretary to the President, and Members of the Judicial Council, underscores the official nature of the postponement and the commitment to reschedule the event as soon as practicable.

The ceremony was expected to formally induct the newly appointed judges into office, reinforcing the judiciary’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the administration of justice across the country.

