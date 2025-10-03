'If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa why can't you also do same' — Dormaahene tells chiefs

Newly sworn-in Court of Appeal Judge and Paramount Chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has challenged his fellow traditional leaders to show stronger resolve in the fight against illegal mining.

He declared that if he can stop galamsey in his Dormaa jurisdiction, then no chief elsewhere has an excuse for allowing the menace to flourish in their communities.

“If I am not allowing people to do galamsey in Dormaa, why can’t you also do same?” the Dormaahene questioned, stressing that chiefs must use their authority to clamp down on the destructive activity rather than look on helplessly.

Speaking to journalists after taking his oath as a Justice of the Court of Appeal at the Jubilee House, Justice Agyeman Badu II dismissed suggestions that Ghana should declare a state of emergency over galamsey. According to him, such an extreme measure is unnecessary if mining is regulated and carried out responsibly.

“No, no, it has not come to that. Let us look at how much Ghana gains in terms of galamsey. Once you declare a state of emergency, you ask yourself who can do what. If we’re not able to get those resources, there will be a gap. Nobody will argue that there shouldn’t be mining, but it should be done responsibly. That will solve the whole thing. People who are doing galamsey, we’re destroying ourselves; there’s a need to stop galamsey,” he said.

The Dormaahene further warned that illegal miners are destroying the environment, rivers, and their own future. He cautioned that anyone caught engaging in the practice in Dormaa would be arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“I want to appeal to the chiefs, we the chiefs, we shouldn’t say we don’t have the power. In Dormaa, if you come there, I will arrest you and give you to the police so that you will be prosecuted. They should ensure that the people do not engage in galamsey, because if you do it and you are arrested, you know the consequences already,” he stated firmly.