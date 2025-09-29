ModernGhana logo
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's GH¢14m financial breach raises alarm 

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Headlines
MON, 29 SEP 2025

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has come under sharp scrutiny after the Auditor-General revealed that the facility illegally paid GH¢14 million in salaries from its internally generated funds over a 13-month period between 2022 and 2024, in violation of the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA).

The revelations came to light on Monday, September 29, during a public hearing of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Accra. The Committee is reviewing the Auditor-General’s report for the year ending December 31, 2024, with sessions scheduled through October 1 to interrogate financial irregularities across government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Auditor-General’s report paints a troubling picture of weak financial controls at KBTH. Beyond the unauthorized salary payments, the hospital has also been cited for judgment debt liabilities amounting to GH¢113,500 arising from two negligence cases. “These cases include an overdose of medication to a deceased person, and a swap of mortal remains of a deceased patient. The hospital has been ordered to recover the amount,” the report stated.

The findings have raised alarm about KBTH’s management culture, sparking calls for urgent reforms to align its operations with statutory financial regulations. The PAC has vowed to ensure accountability, warning that such violations not only breach the law but also drain limited public resources meant for healthcare delivery.

Appearing before the Committee this week are key ministries and state institutions including the Ghana Statistical Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, Ministry of Local Government, and others spanning sports, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, industry, science, and transport.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has underscored the need for tighter controls, stressing that government will move decisively to eliminate “ghost names” from payrolls, plug loopholes, and enforce strict compliance with financial rules. “Transparency and accountability must remain at the heart of managing public funds,” he said.

The Auditor-General’s directive to KBTH highlights the urgency of restoring integrity to Ghana’s public financial system and safeguarding resources vital to national development.

 

