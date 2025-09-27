ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 27 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Justice, Courage, and Timing: Lessons from Esther and Ghana’s Supreme Court

Justice, Courage, and Timing: Lessons from Esther and Ghana’s Supreme Court

The Biblical Story: Esther 3–4
In the days of King Xerxes, Haman rose to power and plotted the destruction of the Jews because Mordecai refused to bow before him (Esther 3). A decree went out sealing the fate of an entire people, signed into law and seemingly irreversible.

When Mordecai learned of this, he tore his clothes and mourned publicly. He then urged Esther, the queen, to intercede. But Esther hesitated—approaching the king uninvited could cost her life.

Mordecai’s response was timeless: “Do not think that because you are in the king’s house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance… will arise from another place… And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:13–14).

Esther, after fasting and seeking God’s direction, resolved: “I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:16).

This turning point—choosing courage, process, and timing—saved a nation.

The Contemporary Case: Ghana’s Supreme Court on Electoral Justice

In September 2025, Ghana’s Supreme Court nullified a High Court order directing the Electoral Commission to re-collate parliamentary results in four constituencies (Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South).

The High Court had acted without hearing the affected parties, thereby violating the principle of natural justice. The Supreme Court unanimously struck down the order, reminding the nation that justice is not only about outcomes but about fair process. It directed the case to be reheard by a different judge, with proper opportunity for all sides to present their case.

The Court emphasized three things:

  1. The right to be heard – no decision is just if one side is silenced.
  2. Respect for finality – already declared results could not be undone carelessly.
  3. Correction of error – humility in admitting wrong and ordering a rehearing under due process.

Drawing the Parallels

Theme Esther’s Story Supreme Court Case Life Lesson
Natural Justice Haman’s decree condemned a whole people without hearing them. The High Court ordered re-collation without hearing affected candidates. Never judge or act without hearing all sides. Families, churches, workplaces crumble under one-sided decisions.
Courage to Speak Esther risked her life to speak truth before the king. Lawyers and parties insisted that due process be followed, and the Supreme Court upheld this. Silence in the face of injustice protects no one. Speak—even if it costs you.
Timing Mordecai reminded Esther she was placed in position “for such a time as this.” The Court distinguished between constituencies—those already declared (final) and those incomplete (open to correction). Timing determined justice. In life, discern the right moment. Some battles are already sealed; others still open for intervention.
Correction Esther’s intercession reversed an irreversible decree through courage and wisdom. The Supreme Court humbly corrected the High Court’s error, allowing fairness to prevail. It is strength—not weakness—to admit error and make things right.
Leadership Accountability Esther realized her crown was not for comfort but responsibility. The Supreme Court reminded leaders that authority must be exercised transparently and justly. Your position—at work, in family, in church—is for service, not selfish gain.

Life Lessons

  1. Justice begins with listening.

    Proverbs 18:17 warns that one side may sound convincing until the other is heard. Both Esther’s story and the Court’s ruling remind us that truth requires hearing all voices. In life, marriages fail, friendships break, and churches divide because decisions are made without listening.

  2. Silence protects no one.

    Esther could have remained silent and safe in her palace, but her silence would have cost her people their lives. Likewise, if citizens, workers, or leaders remain silent when processes are compromised, we all suffer.

  3. Timing shapes destiny.

    Some matters cannot be undone (like already declared results), while others remain open for intervention. Discernment is key: know when to let go and when to act. Misreading timing creates unnecessary battles.

  4. Correction is a divine principle.

    King David was corrected by Nathan; the High Court was corrected by the Supreme Court. Correction is not humiliation but redemption. In your own life, humility to admit wrong is the gateway to growth.

  5. Positions are for purpose, not privilege.

    Esther’s beauty and crown were not for herself—they positioned her to save a nation. The robes of a judge, the seat of a leader, or even the role of a parent are platforms of accountability. Leadership divorced from responsibility becomes tyranny.

  6. God works through flawed systems.

    Even imperfect courts, kings, and governments can be tools of justice when guided by principle. That is why faith, prayer, and persistence are vital—we partner with God to restore fairness in a broken world.

Conclusion
From the courts of Persia to the courts of Ghana, the lessons echo: justice demands fairness, courage, timing, correction, and accountability. Esther’s risk saved a people; the Supreme Court’s insistence on due process preserved the integrity of Ghana’s democracy.

The message to us today is simple yet piercing: do not stay silent when fairness is at stake. Use your position for service. Listen before judging. Respect the times and processes God has set. And above all, trust that even in flawed systems, God’s justice still prevails.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (117)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

US Lifts Visa Restrictions on Ghana, Restores Five-Year Multiple Entry Privileges US Lifts Visa Restrictions on Ghana, Restores Five-Year Multiple Entry Privilege...

4 hours ago

Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts Oti Regional Minister denies role in award of school feeding contracts

4 hours ago

The protest left burnt-out cars strewn across the streets of Madagascars capital. By RIJASOLO (AFP) Madagascar energy minister sacked amid protests over power cuts

4 hours ago

Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus Parents unhappy with overloaded SHS admission prospectus

4 hours ago

Ghanaian marriage counselor and life coach, Counselor Kweku Adumatta ‘Marriage will only stand if you marry as a virgin to keep the covenant’ – Couns...

4 hours ago

Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents Don’t pay for SHS placement – GES tells parents

4 hours ago

Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 bail Man who fired gun shots during fire outbreak at Madina Redco granted GH¢100,000 ...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ken Agyapong’s temperament is ‘positive aggression’ — Charles Bissue

5 hours ago

Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention Railway Workers Union suspends strike after NLC intervention

6 hours ago

AP / Seth Wenig Ghana accused of dumping West African migrants deported from US in Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line