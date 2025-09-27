Justice, Courage, and Timing: Lessons from Esther and Ghana’s Supreme Court

The Biblical Story: Esther 3–4

In the days of King Xerxes, Haman rose to power and plotted the destruction of the Jews because Mordecai refused to bow before him (Esther 3). A decree went out sealing the fate of an entire people, signed into law and seemingly irreversible.

When Mordecai learned of this, he tore his clothes and mourned publicly. He then urged Esther, the queen, to intercede. But Esther hesitated—approaching the king uninvited could cost her life.

Mordecai’s response was timeless: “Do not think that because you are in the king’s house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance… will arise from another place… And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:13–14).

Esther, after fasting and seeking God’s direction, resolved: “I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:16).

This turning point—choosing courage, process, and timing—saved a nation.

The Contemporary Case: Ghana’s Supreme Court on Electoral Justice

In September 2025, Ghana’s Supreme Court nullified a High Court order directing the Electoral Commission to re-collate parliamentary results in four constituencies (Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South).

The High Court had acted without hearing the affected parties, thereby violating the principle of natural justice. The Supreme Court unanimously struck down the order, reminding the nation that justice is not only about outcomes but about fair process. It directed the case to be reheard by a different judge, with proper opportunity for all sides to present their case.

The Court emphasized three things:

The right to be heard – no decision is just if one side is silenced. Respect for finality – already declared results could not be undone carelessly. Correction of error – humility in admitting wrong and ordering a rehearing under due process.

Drawing the Parallels

Theme Esther’s Story Supreme Court Case Life Lesson Natural Justice Haman’s decree condemned a whole people without hearing them. The High Court ordered re-collation without hearing affected candidates. Never judge or act without hearing all sides. Families, churches, workplaces crumble under one-sided decisions. Courage to Speak Esther risked her life to speak truth before the king. Lawyers and parties insisted that due process be followed, and the Supreme Court upheld this. Silence in the face of injustice protects no one. Speak—even if it costs you. Timing Mordecai reminded Esther she was placed in position “for such a time as this.” The Court distinguished between constituencies—those already declared (final) and those incomplete (open to correction). Timing determined justice. In life, discern the right moment. Some battles are already sealed; others still open for intervention. Correction Esther’s intercession reversed an irreversible decree through courage and wisdom. The Supreme Court humbly corrected the High Court’s error, allowing fairness to prevail. It is strength—not weakness—to admit error and make things right. Leadership Accountability Esther realized her crown was not for comfort but responsibility. The Supreme Court reminded leaders that authority must be exercised transparently and justly. Your position—at work, in family, in church—is for service, not selfish gain.

Life Lessons

Justice begins with listening. Proverbs 18:17 warns that one side may sound convincing until the other is heard. Both Esther’s story and the Court’s ruling remind us that truth requires hearing all voices. In life, marriages fail, friendships break, and churches divide because decisions are made without listening. Silence protects no one. Esther could have remained silent and safe in her palace, but her silence would have cost her people their lives. Likewise, if citizens, workers, or leaders remain silent when processes are compromised, we all suffer. Timing shapes destiny. Some matters cannot be undone (like already declared results), while others remain open for intervention. Discernment is key: know when to let go and when to act. Misreading timing creates unnecessary battles. Correction is a divine principle. King David was corrected by Nathan; the High Court was corrected by the Supreme Court. Correction is not humiliation but redemption. In your own life, humility to admit wrong is the gateway to growth. Positions are for purpose, not privilege. Esther’s beauty and crown were not for herself—they positioned her to save a nation. The robes of a judge, the seat of a leader, or even the role of a parent are platforms of accountability. Leadership divorced from responsibility becomes tyranny. God works through flawed systems. Even imperfect courts, kings, and governments can be tools of justice when guided by principle. That is why faith, prayer, and persistence are vital—we partner with God to restore fairness in a broken world.

Conclusion

From the courts of Persia to the courts of Ghana, the lessons echo: justice demands fairness, courage, timing, correction, and accountability. Esther’s risk saved a people; the Supreme Court’s insistence on due process preserved the integrity of Ghana’s democracy.

The message to us today is simple yet piercing: do not stay silent when fairness is at stake. Use your position for service. Listen before judging. Respect the times and processes God has set. And above all, trust that even in flawed systems, God’s justice still prevails.

