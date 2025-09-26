Girls-in-ICT Training empowers 100 basic school pupils in Nandom

A total of 100 girls from basic schools in the Nandom Municipality are taking part in a specialized digital literacy training in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The programme, launched on September 23, 2025, by Honorable Anthony Ziniel, the Nandom Municipal Chief Executive, aims to equip the participants with vital ICT skills needed in today’s fast-changing digital world.

The week-long training is taking place at St. Ann’s Vocational Institution in Nandom. Learners are grouped into classes of 20 students each, with two teachers per class providing hands-on guidance. To ensure the girls remain focused and comfortable, they are served three meals a day throughout the training period.

Speaking to journalists after the launch, Hon. Ziniel highlighted the importance of digital literacy and urged the girls to take their lessons seriously. He also appealed to the trainers to be patient as they guide the students, noting that many of them come from communities with little or no exposure to ICT.

The Nandom Municipal Director of Education, Madam Pascaline Ninfaakang, praised the initiative, describing it as “a timely intervention that gives our girls the tools to compete in a technology-driven world.” She encouraged the participants to embrace the opportunity, adding, “This training is not only about computers; it is about building confidence, breaking barriers, and preparing you to lead in the digital future.”

Participants will sit for an examination on Saturday, September 27, 2025, to test the knowledge they have acquired before returning to their various schools.

The initiative forms part of the nationwide Girls-in-ICT Programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation in partnership with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT. Its goal is to bridge the gender gap in technology by encouraging more girls to develop digital skills and consider future careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).