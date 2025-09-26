Electricity tariffs go up by 1.14% from October 1 

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has announced a 1.14 per cent increase in electricity tariffs for the final quarter of 2025, effective October 1.

There was no increase in water tariff for the same period.

Dr Shafic Suleman, Acting Executive Secretary, PURC, announced the tariff adjustment on Tuesday, September 23, in the Commission's quarterly tariffs review for the fourth quarter of 2025.

He stated that the decision was arrived at in respect of the overall impact of the hydro-thermal generation mix, Cedi-Dollar exchange rate, inflation rate, natural gas price and the impending major tariff review under the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO).

The Commission in its analysis used a projected Weighted Average Cedi-Dollar exchange rate of GHS12.3715/US$1, including an under-recovery of GHS0.3980/US$1 from third quarter.

This was based on an actual inter-bank average Cedi-Dollar selling exchange rate of GHS10.7032/US$1.0000 for the period June 23, 2025, to September 05, 2025, and an exchange rate projection of GHS11.9735/US$1.0000 for Fourth Quarter 2025.

The Commission also used an annual average inflation rate of 12.43 per cent for the fourth quarter of 2025 in its analysis.

PURC approved a Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) of USD 7.7134/MMBtu for the price of natural gas and maintained the projected hydro-thermal generation mix for the quarter at 28.80 per cent for hydro generation and 71.20 per cent for thermal generation.

The Commission said it would continue to monitor the operations of the regulated service providers and to hold them accountable to regulatory standards and benchmarks to ensure value for money and improved quality of service delivery for Ghanaians.

