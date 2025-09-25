ModernGhana logo
NLA money to Rebecca Foundation was to support construction of mother and child unit at KATH — Sammi Awuku

THU, 25 SEP 2025

Former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, has clarified that money given to the Rebecca Foundation was to aid the construction of a mother and child unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

An investigative story by The Fourth Estate titled “NLA Good Causes? How Funds Meant for the Poor and Orphans Were Blown on Awards, Galas and the Rich,” has alleged that funds meant for the needy were spent on politicians, government offices, prominent personalities and awards.

Among others, the investigative portal reported that the Rebecca Foundation, owned by then First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, received GHS200,000 for the Annual First Lady’s Women’s Day celebrations.

However, Sammy Awuku explained that the donation was in direct response to a public appeal by the former First Lady to Corporate Ghana and state institutions for support which fell under the NLA’s Health Pillar.

In an eight-page statement issued on Thursday, September 25, the MP stated “Support for the Rebecca Foundation, for instance, was in response to the former First Lady’s call to Corporate Ghana and state institutions to help raise funds for the construction of the mother and child unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which aligned with the functions of the NLA’s Health Pillar.”

The investigative report claimed that recipients, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Chief of Staff, pro-NPP Danquah Institute, and footballer Asamoah Gyan, benefited from the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation which contradicted its mandate.

The Good Causes Foundation was set up under the NLA Act 2006 (Act 722) to provide care and protection for the needy under four pillars: Health, Education, Youth and Sports Development, and Arts and Culture.

Mr. Awuku, now the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, stressed that sponsorships for corporate Ghana and government institutions were mainly to promote the NLA’s Caritas Platform and formed only a small part of overall spending.

“These sponsorships, I dare say, may account for approximately 5% of the total, compared to roughly 95% of projects and donations made to save and transform individuals, communities, and institutions,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

