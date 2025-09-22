Reflections On The Gold Coast And Ghana Stories: Are We Happy With The Raping Of Our Environment?

Abstract

This reflective analysis delves into Ghana's environmental narrative, contrasting the relatively safeguarded ecosystems of the Gold Coast colonial era with the post-independence era's initial promise of self-determination, now derailed by unchecked greed and avarice. It examines the ongoing "rape" of Mother Ghana—her lands defiled by her own children through illegal “legal” ecocidal mining (galamsey) and foreign exploitation, amid a dearth of ethical leadership and crippling partisan politics. While acknowledging the gloom of environmental degradation, including deforestation, water pollution, inability to deal with the deluge of rubbish dumps, open defecation and health crises, the piece emphasizes hope: nations have resurrected and can resurrect like Jesus from the grave through bold, transgenerational decisions. Highlighting the MILLS Institute's role in fostering positive "disruptive thinking" for mindset transformation, it calls for a righteous path to rebuild Ghana's destiny, affirming that change is possible if genuinely pursued.

The Safe Ecosystem of the Gold Coast Era

During the colonial period, when Ghana was known as the Gold Coast, the ecosystem—though exploited for resources like gold, timber, and cocoa—retained a semblance of stability under British rule, which imposed structured agricultural and mining policies that, while extractive, did not descend into the anarchic destruction seen today. Forests sprawled like ancient guardians, their dense canopies whispering secrets of resilience, shielding fertile soils from erosion and nurturing biodiversity in ways that sustained local communities.

Rivers flowed clear and vital, tasting of pure earth and life, their cool touch a balm to fishermen and farmers alike, untainted by the metallic poisons of modern greed.

The air carried the sweet, earthy scent of undisturbed woodlands, punctuated by the rhythmic calls of birds and the rustle of wildlife— a harmonious symphony under colonial oversight that, despite its imperial brutality, prevented the wholesale ravaging that now plagues the land.

The Gold Coast was a chained maiden, her riches plundered by foreign hands with calculated force, yet her core vitality remained intact, her scars superficial compared to the self-inflicted wounds of independence – allowing for the postulation of theories about whether independence was worth it after all.

Personally, I am of the avowed opinion that Independence was worth it and is still worth it despite the loss of our growth trajectory – lost but not morbidly dead.

Post-Independence Hope and Lost Trajectory

Independence in 1957 ignited a beacon of hope, with visions of sovereignty promising to harness the nation's resources for collective prosperity, building on colonial infrastructures while rejecting exploitation.

Yet, this trajectory veered into abyss through mindless open greed, as avarice supplanted vision, fragmenting the national spirit.

What began as a dawn of self-rule, with the fresh scent of freedom lingering like morning dew on cocoa leaves, has curdled into a nightmare of environmental betrayal.

The once-promising path, paved with Nkrumah's developmental blueprints, now crumbles under the weight of corruption, where the echoes of unity are drowned by the cacophony of partisan squabbles, leaving the land barren and the people disillusioned.

The Vile Incestuous Raping of Mother Ghana

We (I do not intend to be in the “they and us” mindset), are not merely raping Mother Ghana with glee; we hold her down, her own children - corrupt officials and complicit citizens - prying apart her legs to invite foreigners to join the violation, with sin-filled laughter a chilling chorus amid the devastation.

Envision Mother Ghana’s ravaged form: battered image, gaping wounds, deforested expanses like flayed skin, where galamsey pits scar the earth in jagged craters, rivers turned to murky sludge veined with mercury and cyanide, their once-crystal hues now a toxic brown hemorrhage.

The smell is overpowering: acrid fumes of chemical burns mingling with the putrid rot of dying vegetation, a stench that invades nostrils like the betrayal of kin, heavy with the metallic tang of illicit gold dust and polluted air that chokes the breath.

Touch Mother Ghana’s scars - rough, inflamed gashes pulsating with feverish heat from bulldozers' relentless gouging, the soil crumbling like violated flesh under fingers, trembling with the aftershocks of dynamite blasts that echo like muffled screams.

Hear the agony: the thunderous roar of machinery raping Mother Ghana’s core, interspersed with the gleeful cackles of exploiters - both local and foreign, as they plunder, while distant wails of displaced villagers blend with the silenced songs of extinct birds.

Taste the bitterness: ashen water fouling the tongue, salty with the tears of farmers whose cocoa groves wither in contaminated fields, a foretaste of famine born from this incestuous assault.

Mother Ghana is a desecrated matriarch, her body a battlefield where colonial brutes once struck with whips, but now her progeny wield the knives, opening her to global predators in a sacrilegious orgy of profit, her lifeblood - forests covering 18,000 hectares lost in 2022 alone - pilling unchecked.

If this does not cease, an apocalyptic reckoning awaits: rivers of fire from ecological collapse, storms of disease and scarcity devouring the nation.

Scarcity of Ethical Leadership and Partisan Politics

Ethical leadership is scarce, supplanted by a hedonistic mantra: live, eat, drink today, forsaking tomorrow's generations in a void of transgenerational thinking.

Extreme petty partisan politics blinds us, fixating on negatives and dark sides, rendering impossible a unified gaze upon our collective good.

Like warring siblings squabbling over a dying mother's inheritance, political parties entrench divisions, their venomous rhetoric a poison seeping into policy, halting reforms and perpetuating the environmental rape through inaction and complicity.

Is there not more that unites us than divides? Certainly, the delicate threads of uniting behind a common sense of purpose (not preaching a utopian state), exists if we just raise our heads from the stagnating pits of devouring self-seeking pettiness.

Resurrection from the Grave: A Path to Righteousness

We, the children of Mother Ghana, can resurrect from the grave like Jesus, emerging renewed if we boldly choose righteousness by halting the degradation, reclaiming sovereignty over resources, and forging a destiny of sustainability.

Nations have risen from death's throes, rebuilding economies through visionary resolve; Ghana can emulate best practices, go back to the blueprint of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah - our redemptive spirit awakening like a phoenix from ashes, if leaders and citizens commit to ethical stewardship and unity.

Not All Gloom: The Role of Mills Institute

It is not all gloom; we can enact the change we deserve. The MILLS (Mindset, Integrity, Loyalty, Leadership, Service) Institute For Transformational Leadership Development and Public Policy Advocacy, established to honor former President John Atta Mills, stands as a beacon for positive "disruptive thinking."

As mentioned, focused on mindset transformation, public policy advocacy, and leadership development - including initiatives like the Young Political Leadership School, we are cultivating neuro-pathways for true learning and social progress, empowering Ghanaians to challenge the status quo and build a resilient future.

Conclusion: God Help Us Build a Better Ghana

In this tapestry of reflection, from the Gold Coast's guarded ecosystems to today's violated landscapes, the call resounds: cease the rape, embrace vision, and resurrect.

With divine guidance and human will, we can smile at the storms, forging a Better Ghana where Mother thrives unscarred.

