Borderless Africa: Towards Agenda 2063

Reminder from Ouagadougou or "Ouaga"

Ouagadougou or Ouaga (capital city of Burkina Faso) administration announced that commencing on the 11th of September 2025, Burkina Faso will be "visa- free" to fellow Africans who wish to visit "the land of the upright" that is the meaning of the west African country, Burkina Faso.The Burkinabe leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore has struck again, a good, progressive, pan- African masterstroke.Visa free entrance of all Africans in Burkina Faso. However, let it be clear, Captain Ibrahim Traore and Burkina Faso are not the first African country to deliver a "visa- free entrance" policy, for some few African countries had already done so. What Traore and Burkina Faso has just done is to remind Africa of the need to show more commitment and sense of duty towards attainment of agenda 2063's African Union (AU) Visa Free Africa initiatives.

Borderless Africa

Borderless Africa is an envisioned Africa of the future where free movement of people, goods, and ideas across the continent is possible. Such borderless Africa is built on the blocs of Pan-Africanism and initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). An Africa with "visa-free" travel realized upon the full implementation of the African Union's free movement protocol.

Practical Concerns

"Visa- free" Africa is without it's challenges.These are but not limited to internal divisions, poor governance, and security concerns like drug trafficking, cross-border crime and terrorism. All such practical concerns can delay or hinder full realization of "visa- free " Africa.

Long Overdue

Such free movement of goods and people has been long overdue in the continent of mother Africa. Especially so in a continent where visa restrictions have long hindered free flow of goods, of ideas and of people. A research pointed to the fact that such hindrance was costing an estimated US$1,3 billion annually in lost productivity from travel and trade restrictions.

Echoes of AU policy

Visa free -entrance policy is in line with the African Union's (AU) Visa Free Africa initiatives aimed at dismantling "Berlin borders of 1884" and enabling seamless movement for work, for study, for leisure. Indeed, visa- free entrance policy is a reflection of Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063

Agenda 2063 is a masterplan and blueprint on transforming Africa. Agenda 2063 is a strategic vision and a 50-year development plan for Africa. It was adopted by the African Union (AU) in 2013 to transform the continent into a more prosperous, unified, stable, inclusive, secure and peaceful "global powerhouse". It is based on the notion of "The Africa We Want". Agenda 2063 as a plan and strategy emphasized achievement of key development goals. Goal 1 is the need to promote inclusive economic growth. Goal 2 is moving towards continental integration. Goal 3 is to promote democratic governance. Goal 4 is the need to spread peace and security. Goal 5 is about building an Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, values, and ethics. Goal 6 is aimed at empowerment of women and youth in order to promote sustainable and people-driven development. Last but not least, Goal 7 is to build a strong, resilient, and influential global player.

Visa- free entrance policy & attainment goal 2 & goal 5 of Agenda 2063

Goal 2

Goal 2 as an aspiration of Agenda 2063 envisions;

“An integrated continent, politically united and based on the ideals of Pan-Africanism and the vision of Africa’s Renaissance” .

Visa-free entrance policy takes Africa closer to integration for visa- free policy is an intergrative policy.

Goal 5

This aspiration envisions an:

“An Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, shared values and ethics”.

Strong cultural ties, education and identities are born out when there is free movement of people within the continent of Africa.

Visa-free entrance policy vital cog in attainment of Goal 2 and Goal 5

To achieve specifically Goal 2 and Goal 5, the physical and invisible barriers that have prevented the integration of Africa’s people need to be removed. And that is where "visa- free entry" policy for fellow African citizens is a panacea, a right step towards attainment of such aspirations. Such an Agenda 2063 flagship project of the African Passport and Free Movement of people aims to deliver benefits such as;

• Boosting intra-Africa trade, commerce and tourism;

• Facilitating labour mobility , intra-Africa knowledge and skills transfer

• Promoting pan-African identity , social integration and tourism;

• Improving trans-border infrastructure and shared development.

• Fostering a comprehensive approach to border management;

• Promoting rule of law, human rights, and public health

Pros

A lot of benefits accrues from such "visa_ free entry" policy. Economically, the policy can serve as a magnet to attract investors and tourists alike across the continent, stimulating local businesses and job creation. This intergrative policy potentially can boost sectors like agriculture, trade and education exchanges.

Forward Thinking African select group

By this policy, Burkina Faso has joined a select group of African nations that have already pioneered "visa_ free entry" for all African countries. Countries like Seychelles 2018, Gambia 2019, Benin 2019, Rwanda 2023 Kenya 2023, Ghana 2025 and of late Burkina Faso 2025. Such forward thinking clique of African nations are trailblazing towards a more integrated Africa. An Africa where passports from Cape Town to Cairo grant hassle_ free access. Over and above, such a policy promotes "African unity and African mobility" prerequisites for a more stable, unified and prosperous Africa".

Conclusion

Agenda 2063 has been painfully slow but the Burkinabe leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore has again reminded Africa and those who care about Africa that a "visa- free*" Africa is the way to go. Dismantling artificial, colonial Berlin borders is part of attaining full African sovereignty, of removing the yoke of colonialism and its divisive legacy to mother continent and it's inhabitants. "Visa- free" Africa is a revolution , is a stepping stone in the right direction. A direction towards promoting African unity , African mobility, African trade, African tourism, intra- African free movement of goods and people. That is the Africa "we want" . Now the question is will other fellow African countries follow suit sooner rather than later? why is Africa waiting or dragging? what is stopping "visa- free" Africa? It has been long overdue, now is the time to have a "borderless" Africa not only in speeches but in practice.

F. Madondo (African Teacher) [email protected]