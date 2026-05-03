BEYOND MACCASIO & FANCY GADAM: The Silent Revolution of Northern Ghana's Entertainment Industry

When Ghana talks entertainment, the compass points South. Accra premieres, Kumasi Kumawood, Takoradi rap. But 600 kilometers North, something powerful is happening without national permission.

Tamale is no longer waiting to be discovered. Tamale is building.

For years, Northern entertainment was reduced to two names: Maccasio and Fancy Gadam. Their rivalry filled stadiums and headlines. But focusing only on them is like judging Nollywood by just Genevieve and Ramsey Nouah. You miss the entire industry.

Today, a silent revolution is unfolding in Dagbon, Mamprugu, and Gonjaland. And it’s being led by 22-year-olds with smartphones, not record deals.

THE NEW KINGS DON’T WANT ACCRA’S VALIDATION

Ask Sherifa Gunu if she needs a TGMA to be booked in Germany. Ask Wiyaala why she calls herself “The Lioness of Africa” from Funsi, not Labone.

The new wave — Dartey,Mufti, Flexx, Fad Lan,Omario CK,Sapashini,— are selling out Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium and other big venues. before they get Lynx Entertainment calls. Their music videos hit 1M views singing in Dagbani, Likpakpa, and Mampruli.

Why it matters: They proved Northern languages are commercially viable. Now every JHS kid in Savelugu believes they can blow without switching to Twi.

2. TAMALEWOOD IS REAL – AND IT’S NOT KUMAWOOD

Walk into Aboabo Market and you’ll see Disc drives of _“Asuro”_, _“Jankoni”_, _“M ma”_. These are Dagbani films shot for GH¢8,000 that sell 10,000 copies in the North.

Producers like Jahanfo, Ahmed Adam,Zimbo are using WhatsApp,Radio and TV to distribute, No Silverbird premiere needed. A farmer in Karaga watches on his Itel phone after farm.

The difference from Kumawood:Northern film is rooted in taboo-breaking. They tackle forced marriage, witchcraft allegations, and girl-child education — because cinema is the only place these conversations happen safely.

3. THE COMEDY BOOM NOBODY IS REPORTING

Agbosh,Gonda filled Tamale Sports Stadium with comedy and some music artist support. Just jokes in Dagbani.

Some other comedian are passing through big shows laterly in Picorna Gardens every month. Their skits about “Tamale landlords” and “marriages, social issues get 500k or more TikTok views.

Why Accra hasn’t noticed: They perform in Dagbani. And the national media still thinks “local language” means “local appeal only.” Tell that to the Nigerian skit makers making millions in Pidgin.

4. FASHION: FROM SMOCKS TO STREETWEAR

Smock City in Tamale isn’t selling to tourists. It’s selling to Gen Z. You now have designers fusing smock fabric with hoodies, bucket hats, and crop tops.

Last December, _Tamale Fashion Weekend_ saw 2,000 people pay GH¢50 to watch local models. In Accra, that’s a small crowd. In Tamale, that’s a cultural shift.

The economic truth: 1 smock sewn = GH¢400 for a tailor in Dohinaayili a suburb in Tamale is not just fun but for survival too. Entertainment here isn’t just vibes. It’s VSLA groups, school fees, and food on the table.

5. THE REAL PROBLEM: WE EXPORT TALENT, IMPORT DISRESPECT

Here’s the pain: Wiyaala headlines festivals in Spain but can’t get booked for Ghana @60. Maccasio and Fancy Gadam, fills Aliu Mahama Stadium, Bukom Boxing Arena but never gets the right slots as their Accra counterparts who cannot even fill most of the venues mentioned.

Northern artists pay the same GH¢10,000 or more for a music video, but DJs in Accra say “we don’t play _those_ songs” unless there’s payola.

The result: Our kids grow up thinking success = leaving Tamale. That brain drain is what’s killing us, not poverty.

SO WHAT MUST CHANGE? 3 BLUNT SOLUTIONS

1. Northern Media Must Stop The Beef Business

Stop 4 hours of “Who is richer, Maccasio or Fancy?” every day. Do 4 hours of “Who is the next Sherifa Gunu?” "What bigger collaborations can bring greatness to the Northern entertainment industry" We’re raising an audience addicted to conflict, not craft.

2. Corporate Tamale Must Sponsor Beyond Football

Banks, Telcos, and the big Alhajis sponsor Football teams. Its time for the them to sponsor _Real Tamale Creatives_ too. GH¢20,000 for a comedy special creates more jobs than GH¢20,000 for a signing fee that sits on the bench of a Football team.

3. Government Must Decentralize ‘Year of Return’ Money

If GTA can give GH¢2M for “December in GH” concerts in Accra, they can give GH¢500k for “Damba Festival Tourism” in Yendi. Culture is not only in Cape Coast Castle.

THE BOTTOM LINE: THIS IS NOT CHARITY. THIS IS BUSINESS.

Nigeria’s entertainment is 2.3% of GDP. Ghana’s is 0.8%. Northern Ghana’s could be 5% of _our_ regional GDP if we treat it like an industry, not a pastime.

The kids in Lamashegu editing TikToks at 1am aren’t “wasting time.” They’re building an economy.

Maccasio and Fancy Gadam opened the door. It’s time to walk through it and build the whole house.

The next Sarkodie might be rapping in Gonja right now. The next Yvonne Nelson might be acting in a Dagbani film in Sagnarigu.

The question is: Will we watch them on YouTube from abroad, or will we build the stage for them here?

Tamale is not coming. Tamale is here.

By: Salifu Haruna

WhatsApp: 0247620454

[email protected]

ABOUT THE WRITER: marketing strategist,Youth Activist, and son of the North. He believes Northern Ghana’s biggest export should be its stories, not just its shea butter.