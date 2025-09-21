Alleged Booty Returns: What’s Behind The NPP’s Decision To Give Back Stolen Money?

Some NPP politicians are now returning their stolen monies, or booties, to the government after the Mahama administration launched Operation Recover All Loot, or ORAL, to track down stolen assets and money from state coffers. Their thefts ultimately caused the economy, businesses, and investments to collapse and state institutions to go bankrupt. We must ascertain the reasons for these politicians' return of stolen funds as well as whether doing so absolves them of responsibility.

Ghanaians are eagerly awaiting the resolution of ongoing legal proceedings concerning numerous NPP leaders who, after being apprehended, arrested, and questioned, either stole government property or monies. The NPP National Chairman, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, has claimed that some NPP appointees are secretly returning stolen funds to the state; this has escalated the corruption cases to a new level, since the current government is still being undermined by the slow speed of judgment and responsibility.

On December 11, 2024, I wrote, "NPP Politicians Must Return Stolen Money to the State to Shorten." I made it clear that NPP politicians who have embezzled state funds must return the stolen monies to reduce their jail time or receive a pardon. However, Ghanaians will acknowledge that the NDC is not a serious government if corrupt politicians that return stolen booties are allowed to go free without prosecution or accountability because without ORAL, those thieves would have kept the monies.

It is heartbreaking and disheartening that Akufo-Addo has the audacity to declare that Mahama's government has failed, even though all of these booties have been covertly returned to the Mahama administration. Any knowledgeable Ghanaian should be able to understand the opposition NPP's values from such utterances. In addition to embezzling Ghana's funds and public assets, this government also bankrupted numerous institutions and left the country in debt to the tune of more than GHC 763 billion.

However, no one has been held responsible or shown remorse for their wrongdoings; instead, in the opposition, the NPP is constantly coming up with ways to undermine the present administration to make it unpopular. What is the significance if NPP politicians are giving back stolen funds? Usually, this signifies a few significant situations, such as admitting guilt. Now that they acknowledge that their conduct was immoral, unlawful, or corrupt, the NPP is working to make amends.

My biggest fear is being part of those working to establish and uphold a better government in Ghana and I would be let down by the Mahama administration. I don't want people to be disappointed with me or others for suggesting the NDC as the people's best government. I will, therefore, appeal to Mahama's government to refrain from pursuing a negotiating approach in which returning monies is seen as a means of obtaining leniency or advantageous terms that would enable dishonest politicians to escape punishment.

The failed NPP in opposition is undermining Mahama's government's efforts, which is why the NDC is experiencing numerous challenges. This will soon stop, that is, if the government opens up and complies with the people's desires. Every corruption case should be handled as a crime so that the NPP politicians can experience the full force of the law, regardless of whether they return their cash. The NPP politicians are bringing back stolen monies because they believe in the effectiveness of the NDC.

However, this "nice gesture of returning boots" should not be entertained by the NDC government. The NDC can only continue its positive work after 2028 if all corrupt politicians who have embezzled Ghanaian funds or state property are sent to jail.