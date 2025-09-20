Prostate cancer silently killing men without warning – Urologist raises alarm

A mass prostate cancer screening exercise in Sunyani recorded a low turnout, heightening concerns about men’s health awareness in Ghana.

The five-day campaign, held at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital in the Bono Region, attracted just over 200 participants, despite being the maiden prostate screening programme in the municipality. The exercise was organised under the theme “Early Detection Saves Lives.”

In an interview, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Sekyere, the urologist leading the exercise, expressed disappointment that many men failed to take advantage of the free screening.

He explained that prostate cancer in Ghana and across Africa often progresses silently without symptoms until it reaches advanced stages. Warning signs that may later emerge include frequent urination, blood in urine, and excessive urination at night. He added that men aged 40 and above face the greatest risk, especially those struggling with obesity, poor diets, or sedentary lifestyles.

Dr. Owusu-Sekyere assured that government hospitals are working to expand prostate health screening to rural communities to ease financial barriers. He further appealed to traditional leaders, NGOs, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to support public education efforts so that more men will prioritise regular screening and early diagnosis.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN 2022), prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in Ghana, accounting for 21 percent of all male cancer cases in 2022. The age-standardised incidence rate stands at about 30 cases per 100,000 men, higher than any other cancer among Ghanaian males. Across Africa, prostate cancer is also the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men, with an average incidence of 22 new cases per 100,000.

Experts warn that without improved awareness, screening, and treatment, the burden will continue to rise. Globally, prostate cancer causes more than 1.4 million new cases annually, and projections suggest the figure could double by 2040, with deaths expected to rise sharply in sub-Saharan Africa and other low- and middle-income regions.

Public health specialists continue to stress that “early detection saves lives.” They recommend regular screening for men over 40, adopting healthier diets, engaging in physical activity, and intensifying community education campaigns as key steps to reducing prostate cancer deaths in Ghana and beyond.