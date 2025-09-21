"Escape the New Slavery of Ignorance," Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Urges Students

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., a Pan-Africanist and Managing Editor of Insight, addressed Ghanaian students at a Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF) lecture at Accra Technical University (ATU) on Friday, September 19. He emphasized the importance of historical awareness among youth, stating that understanding history is necessary to confront colonialism's effects and participate in efforts towards reparations and continental unity.

Pratt highlighted the significance of knowledge about Africa’s past, referencing the removal of skilled individuals during historical events and discussing the impact of such actions over time. He described reparations as involving more than financial compensation, suggesting they represent broader efforts to address historical legacies.

During the lecture, Pratt stated that Pan-African unity is essential for addressing neocolonial influences. He encouraged youth support for leaders opposing external control. Humphrey Quaye, head of PPF headquarters in Accra, also commented on the necessity of unity for meaningful progress towards justice.

The event was part of a series of lectures by the PPF ahead of the upcoming Pan-African Conference in Accra on October 20-21, which will involve associations, trade unions, political parties, and Heads of State. The conference will focus on demands for reparations and the development of an economic and political program for a united Africa. This session will be dedicated to the Pan-African Congress in Manchester (1945), known for its role in Africa's independence movements. Pratt encouraged students to continue the work initiated by earlier political leaders.

A documentary film, "Reparations: The Colonial Debt," filmed in Kenya, was shown to students at the event.

Following the lecture, some students shared their perspectives with Graphic Online. Patience Sarfo, a first-year biomedical engineering student, noted that the session increased her awareness of Africa's exploitation. Gideon Appiah, a final-year cybersecurity student, expressed interest in Pan-Africanism, though he questioned the continent’s readiness for unification.

At the conclusion of the event, participating students received copies of Pratt’s book, “Reparations. History, Struggle, Politics and Law,” which discusses calculations regarding reparations owed to Africa, including estimates for unpaid labor, colonial resource extraction, debt cancellation, stolen artifacts, and climate restoration.