ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Escape the New Slavery of Ignorance," Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Urges Students

  Sun, 21 Sep 2025
Africa Escape the New Slavery of Ignorance, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Urges Students
SUN, 21 SEP 2025

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., a Pan-Africanist and Managing Editor of Insight, addressed Ghanaian students at a Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF) lecture at Accra Technical University (ATU) on Friday, September 19. He emphasized the importance of historical awareness among youth, stating that understanding history is necessary to confront colonialism's effects and participate in efforts towards reparations and continental unity.

Pratt highlighted the significance of knowledge about Africa’s past, referencing the removal of skilled individuals during historical events and discussing the impact of such actions over time. He described reparations as involving more than financial compensation, suggesting they represent broader efforts to address historical legacies.

During the lecture, Pratt stated that Pan-African unity is essential for addressing neocolonial influences. He encouraged youth support for leaders opposing external control. Humphrey Quaye, head of PPF headquarters in Accra, also commented on the necessity of unity for meaningful progress towards justice.

The event was part of a series of lectures by the PPF ahead of the upcoming Pan-African Conference in Accra on October 20-21, which will involve associations, trade unions, political parties, and Heads of State. The conference will focus on demands for reparations and the development of an economic and political program for a united Africa. This session will be dedicated to the Pan-African Congress in Manchester (1945), known for its role in Africa's independence movements. Pratt encouraged students to continue the work initiated by earlier political leaders.

A documentary film, "Reparations: The Colonial Debt," filmed in Kenya, was shown to students at the event.

Following the lecture, some students shared their perspectives with Graphic Online. Patience Sarfo, a first-year biomedical engineering student, noted that the session increased her awareness of Africa's exploitation. Gideon Appiah, a final-year cybersecurity student, expressed interest in Pan-Africanism, though he questioned the continent’s readiness for unification.

At the conclusion of the event, participating students received copies of Pratt’s book, “Reparations. History, Struggle, Politics and Law,” which discusses calculations regarding reparations owed to Africa, including estimates for unpaid labor, colonial resource extraction, debt cancellation, stolen artifacts, and climate restoration.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Escape the New Slavery of Ignorance, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Urges Students "Escape the New Slavery of Ignorance," Kwesi Pratt Jnr. Urges Students

14 hours ago

Christopher Arthur, former Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West NPP race: Former Bawumia supporter endorses Bryan Acheampong as ‘unifier’

14 hours ago

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Sekyere, the urologist Prostate cancer silently killing men without warning – Urologist raises alarm

14 hours ago

Kasoa: Police arrest fugitive after year-long manhunt over triple murder cases Kasoa: Police arrest fugitive after year-long manhunt over triple murder cases

14 hours ago

Police arrest two over Spintex robbery, hunt for accomplices Police arrest two over Spintex robbery, hunt for accomplices

14 hours ago

Seven new stadia to be built next year to boost regional football – Mahama Seven new stadia to be built next year to boost regional football – Mahama

15 hours ago

Government moves to curb GH¢2.36bn annual losses in procurement – Deputy Finance Minister Government moves to curb GH¢2.36bn annual losses in procurement – Deputy Finance...

15 hours ago

NPP Race: Ken Agyapong forms anti-election rigging squad NPP Race: Ken Agyapong forms anti-election rigging squad

15 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict: NADMO intensifies efforts to facilitate return of displaced persons Gbinyiri conflict: NADMO intensifies efforts to facilitate return of displaced p...

15 hours ago

Ghana Police retrieve 8 Toyota RAV4s, 2 Toyota CH-Rs stolen from Netherlands Ghana Police retrieve 8 Toyota RAV4s, 2 Toyota CH-Rs stolen from Netherlands

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line