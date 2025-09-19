Agritech West Africa 2025 exhibition opens in Accra to spur agribusiness partnerships, innovation

The fourth edition of the Agritech West Africa exhibition, alongside the Agrochem Agro Input Ghana and Agro Process Pack Ghana fairs, has been officially launched in Accra.

The two-day event opened on Friday, September 19, at the Accra International Conference Centre, is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Organised by Synergice Events India, the expo is supported by the West African Chamber of Agriculture (WACOA), Croplife Ghana, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Farmer Organisation Network of Ghana, Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters, Guzakuza and several regional farmers’ cooperatives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Harry Bleppony, Deputy Director in charge of Crops Services at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, reaffirmed government’s commitment to harness the full potential of agriculture to drive economic transformation.

According to him, government is determined to use agriculture as a springboard for industrial growth, job creation and export expansion through flagship initiatives such as the Feed Ghana programme.

“The Government of Ghana remains committed to forging strong and strategic partnerships with the private sector to enhance the investment climate and accelerate transformation of the food and agriculture sector,” he added.

On his part, the High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Manish Gupta, reiterated his country’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Ghana in developing the agricultural sector.

He disclosed that discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President John Dramani Mahama during Mr. Modi’s visit to Ghana in July focused on agriculture as a key area of bilateral cooperation.

“We are committed to support Ghanaian agriculture in every possible way and look forward to working together to make Ghana not only food sufficient but a granary for the entire West African sub-region,” Mr. Gupta assured.

Over the two days, the exhibitions will showcase the entire agricultural value chain, with about 100 companies from India, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain and other countries.

Products and services on display comprise agrochemicals, agricultural technology, irrigation systems, biofeeds, food processing and packaging technologies, food innovation, and processed food and beverages.

More than 4,000 participants from government ministries, departments and agencies, commercial farmer groups, research institutions, trade associations and chambers of commerce are expected to attend to explore innovations and partnerships for agricultural growth.