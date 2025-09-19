The Missed Opportunities in Tamale South: A Call for Strategic Change

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

The current controversy in Tamale South is not born out of a lack of leadership or results, but rather from the ineffectiveness of the constituency communication bureau. Their inability to strategically showcase the commendable efforts of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has left room for misinformation, unfair criticism, and needless division.

It must be emphasized that politics does not offer rewards in the afterlife; recognition, appreciation, and legacy are earned and celebrated here on earth. A politician’s achievements, no matter how impactful, can only be fully appreciated when they are visible, well-communicated, and consistently highlighted before the people.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has, over the years, demonstrated unmatched dedication to his constituency. His track record, ranging from education and healthcare initiatives to youth empowerment, job creation, and infrastructural development speaks volumes. Yet, these efforts risk being forgotten if they are not amplified with clarity, consistency, and creativity. Politics is about results, yes, but it is equally about perception, and perception must be managed with skill and foresight.

Why then should the good works of a Member of Parliament who has the potential to achieve greater national significance be left concealed? It is disappointing to see the communication machinery fail in such a critical task. Every scholarship awarded, every classroom built, every intervention for the youth, and every effort to uplift Tamale South is not just a statistic, it is a story that must be told, retold, and documented as part of the MP’s legacy.

The time has come for a new approach. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu must deliberately surround himself with intellectuals, media strategists, and professionals who possess the skill and creativity to package his achievements into compelling narratives. The era of reactive communication is over. What is required now is proactive, strategic, and innovative messaging that not only informs but also inspires confidence and loyalty among constituents.

Moreover, it is counterproductive to waste valuable energy disparaging individuals who raise concerns or offer constructive criticism. In politics, criticism is not an enemy; it is a mirror. It reveals gaps, highlights areas for improvement, and, when properly harnessed strengthens leadership. A listening leader is a stronger leader, and the willingness to adopt fresh ideas is what distinguishes great politicians from ordinary ones.

The people of Tamale South deserve not only the results of development but also the assurance that their representative’s efforts are recognized nationally and globally. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu’s record is solid; what remains is for his team to ensure that the story of his leadership is heard loud and clear across every platform, traditional and digital, local and international.

Tamale South cannot afford to lose its place on the political map because of weak communication and poor strategy. The MP has done his part; now his team must rise to the occasion. History will not remember silent achievements, it will only remember achievements that were seen, felt, and celebrated.

Author: Abu Hafiz JT

Teacher and Political Activist