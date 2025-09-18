Rethinking Collateral Requirements: Unlocking Inclusive Economic Growth in Africa

Introduction

Access to finance remains a major barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and ordinary citizens across Africa. Traditional collateral requirements—often demanding immovable assets such as land or property—exclude the majority from formal credit systems. This exclusion not only stifles entrepreneurship but perpetuates poverty and reinforces economic inequality.

To build a truly inclusive financial ecosystem, governments must reassess and reform collateral policies. Loans should serve citizens rather than punish them, and innovative models can ensure repayment while protecting borrowers’ livelihoods. Additionally, governments should encourage financial literacy programs so that borrowers understand their rights, responsibilities, and the options available for securing and managing collateral.

Collateral as a Barrier

African banking systems traditionally rely on tangible assets as loan security. While intended to mitigate risk, this approach produces several harmful outcomes:

Exclusion from Formal Credit Systems : Many individuals and SMEs remain unbanked or underbanked due to stringent collateral requirements.

Asset Seizure and Poverty: Defaults can lead to the seizure of personal property, including homes, plunging families further into poverty.

Stifled Entrepreneurship: Fear of losing personal assets discourages business creation, limiting economic dynamism and innovation.

Case Studies: Human Costs of Rigid Collateral Policies

Ethiopia – Women Entrepreneurs Development Programme (WEDP): By reducing collateral requirements from 200% to 125% of loan value, WEDP expanded access to finance. This reform led to an 870% increase in average loan sizes and boosted profits and employment among women-led businesses (World Bank).

South Sudan – Microfinance Without Collateral: Inkomoko, a microfinance institution, provides loans without requiring traditional collateral. Combined with financial training and market support, the approach has achieved a 97% repayment rate and supported over 100,000 businesses (Financial Times).

Zimbabwe – Land Policy Reform: A landmark policy allows previously marginalized farmers to sell their land and use it as collateral, broadening access to credit and fostering agricultural growth (AP News).

These cases demonstrate that alternative approaches to collateral can expand access to finance while maintaining repayment and supporting economic growth.

Collaborative Property-Based Collateral Model

Instead of banks immediately seizing and selling property when a borrower defaults, a partnership framework can be established where a third-party institution—such as a government-backed agency, real estate trust, or collateral management company—intermediates.

How It Works:

Property Valuation and Registration: Collateral properties are professionally valued and registered in a central system.

Ownership rights are preserved, but the property secures the loan. Collateral Management Institution (CMI): Holds and manages defaulted properties.

Leases, rents, or co-develops properties to generate income streams that offset debt.

Borrowers may retain partial use or benefit from rental income applied to repayments. Shared-Risk Mechanisms: Alternatives to outright sale include revenue-sharing, sale-leaseback, or temporary management arrangements.

Protects property value and prevents premature loss of homes or businesses. Exit and Recovery Strategies: Borrowers who stabilize financially can regain full ownership.

Partial repayment plans or income from managed properties gradually reduce outstanding debt.

Benefits:

Reduces social harm and prevents households from losing essential property.

Preserves property value and avoids discounted fire-sales.

Encourages credit uptake and financial participation.

Creates secondary market opportunities for institutional investors.

Ensures ethical enforcement through government oversight.

Real-World Parallels:

Singapore HDB Leaseback Programs: Maintain citizen access while freeing capital.

UK Shared Ownership Schemes: Partial property sales protect occupancy.

US REITs: Managed properties generate income and preserve value.

Key Collateral Management Institutions in Ghana

Borrowers are advised to consult these companies before making major financing or collateral decisions:

Eclipse Collateral Management and Advisory Ltd (ECMA) Established in 2017, ECMA specializes in collateral management and advisory services.

Services: Assists businesses in managing collateral risks, ensuring property assets are effectively leveraged without immediate foreclosure.

Website: ecmagh.com Qapha Ghana Limited Indigenous company providing collateral management and stock monitoring services.

Services: Helps businesses manage collateral efficiently, reducing asset loss and promoting financial inclusion.

Website: qaphaghana.com DMT Collateral Management Provides collateral management services to commodity traders and financial institutions.

Services: Expertise in asset management can be extended to real estate and property-backed lending.

Website: dmt-collateral.com

Property-Backed Financing Options in Ghana

Home Equity Loans: Some banks allow borrowers to access finance using the equity of existing property (VAAL Ghana).

Cash-Backed Loans: Institutions like OmniBSIC allow cash deposits or fixed investments to secure loans (OmniBSIC Bank Ghana).

Collateral Registry Ghana: Established under the Borrowers and Lenders Act 2020 (Act 1052), this body registers security interests and facilitates the use of movable and immovable assets as collateral (collateralregistry.gov.gh).

Policy Recommendations for Africa

Establish Collateral Management Authorities under finance ministries or central banks. Develop National Property Registries linked to banks and SMEs. Encourage leasing, rental, and income-sharing models as alternatives to foreclosure. Partner with real estate developers for temporary property use or co-investment. Provide tax incentives or subsidies to banks and CMIs for preserving property and preventing foreclosures. Adopt alternative credit scoring and risk-based lending to reduce reliance on traditional collateral. Invest in financial literacy programs to empower borrowers and promote responsible lending. Governments should require banks and financial institutions to actively educate borrowers on loan terms, collateral implications, and alternative options.

Conclusion

Reforming collateral requirements is both an economic and moral imperative. By combining alternative lending models with collaborative property-based approaches, African governments and financial institutions can:

Expand financial inclusion for SMEs and ordinary citizens.

Reduce poverty and prevent unjust asset seizures.

Stimulate entrepreneurial activity and economic growth.

Preserve property value while maintaining loan security.

Inclusive collateral policies transform the financial landscape into a system that serves people, not just banks. When governments, financial institutions, and real estate entities work together, collateral becomes a flexible, protective financial tool, laying the foundation for sustainable development across Africa.

