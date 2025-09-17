The End of the Old Script: Humanity’s Awakening to Its Own Authorship

The Old Script of Control

Every civilization is held together by a story. Sometimes these stories are told through religion, sometimes through law, sometimes through money and power. They are the scripts that define who we are, what we should value, and how life should be lived. Yet, as Michel Foucault once observed, narratives are rarely neutral; they are written as instruments of power to regulate human behavior and keep the world orderly for a select few.

For centuries, humanity has rehearsed this script. Like actors on a stage, the masses played their assigned roles while the directors — kings, priests, corporations, and governments — shaped the plot to maintain their authority. Religion often sanctified the story; politics enforced it; culture and economy normalized it. This is why Karl Marx called religion the “opium of the people” — not because faith itself is false, but because its institutionalized form has too often been a tool to keep populations docile under the weight of inequality.

The script was designed to protect a privileged minority while suppressing the creative potential of the majority. Yet every script has a limit. When people cease to believe, the story collapses. Plato hinted at this truth in his Allegory of the Cave: the shadows on the wall only hold power until one dares to step outside and see the light.

The Awakening

Today, more and more people are stepping outside the cave. There are what some traditions call activators — beings who carry codes of remembrance, a deeper DNA of awareness, whose presence disrupts the old illusion. Their role is not to maintain the old stage, but to reveal its cracks and invite others into new realities.

These activators have existed in every age: the prophets of Israel, the philosophers of Greece, the mystics of India, the sages of Africa, the revolutionaries of Latin America. Eric Paddy Boso got it in his book "Whispers of Eternal" Each carried a light that threatened the stage directions of their time. Carl Jung described them as “archetypal figures” who embody the collective unconscious breaking through the surface.

Now, however, the phenomenon is global. Humanity is awakening to the recognition that history is not a straight line of progress but a cycle of repeated patterns — patterns designed to keep higher consciousness from evolving. The Brazilian educator Paulo Freire called this process conscientização, or “critical consciousness”: the ability of the oppressed to perceive the myths that hold them captive and to reclaim their agency.⁵

This awakening terrifies those who built the old script.

The Fear of the Few

The fear of the few is not rooted in material loss alone; it is the fear of exposure. For centuries, their power depended on the collective acceptance of the story. If people believe that money is the highest value, then industries thrive. If people believe salvation only comes through mediators, then institutions flourish. If people believe nations and borders are sacred, wars can be justified.

But when belief evaporates, so does control. As Friedrich Nietzsche wrote, “All things are subject to interpretation. Whichever interpretation prevails at a given time is a function of power, not truth.” Those who cling to power know this well. That is why they distort media, control education, and manipulate traditions — anything to ensure the narrative still “makes sense” to the majority.

Yet cracks are forming. The veils are thinning. Jesus warned in John 8:32, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” Freedom terrifies those who live by control, because it means the people no longer need their script.

The Collective Choice

The collapse of falsehood reveals a stark truth: humanity is not merely an actor on a stage but a co-creator of reality. Joseph Campbell’s study of myth reminds us that the hero’s journey is universal — each human is invited to leave the comfort of old illusions and to step into authorship of their destiny.

This realization presents a choice. Eric Paddy Boso again have it in one of his recent books " The Key". The question now is: Will we cling to the comfort of lies, or embrace the uncertainty of freedom? The old story was familiar, even if it was oppressive. The new story requires responsibility: to write consciously, to create systems rooted in justice, compassion, and truth.

History shows this transition is possible. The fall of Rome, the collapse of feudalism, the end of colonial empires — all were moments when old scripts lost legitimacy and new ones were born. Each was painful, but each also opened space for renewal. Humanity is now at such a threshold again, only this time on a global scale.

The Prophetic Moment

This is the prophetic moment. The apocalypse, as the Book of Revelation reminds us, is not simply destruction but unveiling.⁸ It is the tearing of the curtain, the exposure of illusions, and the revelation of what has always been hidden.

What is being revealed now is simple yet world-shattering: the people are the authors, not the few. God did not create humanity to be imprisoned in cycles of falsehood, but to evolve into higher consciousness — to become co-creators aligned with divine will. Ecclesiastes reminds us, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). The season of control is ending; the season of authorship is dawning.

Those who resist this shift are faced with an ultimatum: release their grip on the old narrative or watch their systems crumble. For what God ordains cannot be stopped by manipulation, materialism, or power.

So we find ourselves in the theatre of history, at the climax of an old act. The curtain is trembling, the stage is unstable. To some, this looks like the end of the world. But for those with awakened eyes, it is the beginning of a new one.

The script is no longer in the hands of the few. It is being passed into the hands of the many. And so the question is no longer, What is the story we were given? but What story shall we now create?

References

