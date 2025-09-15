Kadjebi residents mourn Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka  

Residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

The late Apostle Safo, an African Star, widely known for his groundbreaking innovations in science and technology, was also celebrated as a philanthropist, industrialist, inventor, and spiritual leader.

His influence reached far beyond the religious realm, earning him national and international recognition.

In Kadjebi, news of his passing was met with sadness and reflection. Many residents praised his exceptional contributions to Ghana's technological advancement and humanitarian work.

Mr. Kwasi Agbeli, a local opinion leader, said Apostle Safo's death was a great loss not only to the scientific community but to the moral and spiritual fabric of Ghana.

“He proved to us that Africans can lead in technology and innovation. His passing is a huge blow to national development and self-reliance,” he remarked.

Community members also recalled Apostle Safo's generosity, especially in the areas of education and youth development. Several residents noted that he offered scholarships, built schools, and provided vocational training to young people, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Ms. Abigail Kpodo, a teacher in Kadjebi, said: “Many of our youth looked up to him as a role model. His life was a testament to what determination and faith can achieve.”

In honour of his memory, traditional leaders and religious groups in the district are planning a memorial service, during which they will celebrate his life and pray for his peaceful repose.

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies. He was renowned for producing Ghana-made vehicles, farm machinery, and other industrial tools — a feat that positioned him as a symbol of Ghanaian ingenuity.

As the nation mourns, Kadjebi residents join countless others in expressing their condolences to the bereaved family, while calling on the government to honour his legacy with a national tribute.

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Katanka died on Thursday, September 11, 2025, according to statement signed by Ms. Sarah Adwoa Safo, a daughter and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Dr. Safo Kantanka was born on August 26, 1948, in Ashanti Region.

In 1971, he founded Kristo Asafo Mission Church.

