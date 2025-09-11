ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 11 Sep 2025 Feature Article

The Right Way for a Young Man to Invest in a Lady

The Right Way for a Young Man to Invest in a Lady

Introduction
Across cultures and societies, men are often the ones expected to make the first approach in relationships. This tradition places on young men the responsibility of discerning whether what draws them to a woman is love or merely lust. Unfortunately, many fail at this crucial distinction, leading to broken relationships, wasted resources, and emotional damage.

This article explores he is interested in, drawing from cultural wisdom, practical insights, and the realities of modern relationships.

Love vs. Lust: Learning the Difference

Love and lust may feel similar at the beginning of a relationship, but they are worlds apart in depth and consequence.

  • Love is unconditional. It is caring, respectful, patient, and forgiving. It is not self-centered but willing to endure and grow with the other person. A man who truly loves a woman is ready to share his life, remain loyal, and deal truthfully with her.
  • Lust, on the other hand, is shallow. It is often based on appearance, shape, tone of voice, wealth, or material gain. It is fleeting and cannot sustain commitment. Many young men mistake lust for love and only realize the truth when the relationship collapses.

Research and experience suggest that more than 80% of failed youthful relationships stem from confusing lust for love. To say “I love you” is not enough—it must be backed by maturity, commitment, and responsible action.

Taking the Right Approach
When a young man meets a woman he feels attracted to, his first response is often guided by emotion and physical desire. While attraction is not wrong, it must not be the only foundation of commitment. The wiser step is to pause, reflect, and ask:

  • Do I truly want to be with this person beyond physical attraction?
  • What qualities will make me not give up on her during challenges?

This self-examination moves the relationship from surface feelings to deeper values.

Avoiding the Trap of Premature Responsibility

One of the biggest mistakes young men make is assuming full financial responsibility for a woman before marriage or family acknowledgment. Examples include:

  • Paying her school fees.
  • Opening a business or shop for her.
  • Providing substantial financial support.
  • Housing her as though she were already a wife.

Such actions may seem generous but are often premature. A man may not even know the woman’s family, her true character, or her readiness to build a future together. Many women, in turn, may exploit such generosity without any intention of long-term commitment.

Instead, a man should support in balanced, non-draining ways. For instance, if she is unemployed, he can help her find work—not necessarily fund her lifestyle.

The Tests of Character and Loyalty
Before making long-term commitments, a young man should take time to observe a lady’s character.

  • Work ethic: Encourage her to take up work, no matter how small (waitress, assistant, etc.). This builds patience, responsibility, and resilience.
  • Consistency: Does her attitude towards you change once she earns her own money?
  • Financial honesty: Does she share openly how she spends her income? This is the beginning of financial loyalty.
  • Boundaries: How does she relate to men and others at her workplace? Does she respect boundaries or entertain risky behaviors?
  • Ambition: Does she aspire to grow, seek better opportunities, or plan for her future?

These tests reveal whether she is serious about building with you or simply seeking comfort.

Mutual Planning and Family Involvement

If she proves to have strong character, the next step is honest conversations about the future.

  • What are her short-, medium-, and long-term goals?
  • How do your visions and values align?
  • Can your plans be intertwined for a shared future?
  • Is she loyal to preserve and protect?

Once there is clarity, the relationship should not remain hidden. In most traditions, acknowledgment of the family is key. Meeting her parents establishes accountability, respect, and seriousness, distinguishing the relationship from casual encounters.

Prioritizing Yourself First
It is essential for a young man to prioritize himself before investing in another. Education, personal growth, savings, and career development must come first. Any money intended for unnecessary spending on a woman should instead go into investments.

  • If the relationship fails, you still have your resources.
  • If it succeeds, that investment becomes the foundation for a stable marriage.

This approach safeguards both your future and the relationship itself.

Respect and Power Dynamics
In some cases, a woman may earn more than her partner. This should not become a source of conflict if both parties understand their roles.

  • A respectful woman will not use her earnings to dominate or belittle her partner.
  • A wise man will not feel threatened but will collaborate to build a stronger future.

True partnership is measured not by income but by respect, teamwork, and loyalty.

Conclusion
is not through reckless financial generosity, but through wisdom, patience, and discernment.

  • Love must be separated from lust.
  • Character must be tested before commitment.
  • Financial investments must come after family acknowledgment.
  • Self-development must take priority before supporting another.

By following these principles, a man not only protects himself but also gives the relationship the foundation to flourish. In this way, love becomes more than words—it becomes a lifelong commitment built on truth, respect, and shared vision.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (99)

More

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I’ll introduce a constituency-based budgeting framework under my presidency — Ba...

10 minutes ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim There’s no smuggling of excavators as reported by some media houses — Shamima Mu...

10 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Every regional capital will become a duty-free zone under my presidency — Bawumi...

10 minutes ago

I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to concede defeat in 2016 — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu I still stand by my statement that Ibrahim Mahama persuaded John Mahama to conce...

35 minutes ago

63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 

35 minutes ago

Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market 

35 minutes ago

Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Speaker Asiamah Bawumia is the candidate Ghanaians want in 2028, let us support him – Deputy Spe...

35 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama We were approached by US to accept deportees — Mahama

35 minutes ago

One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence

1 hour ago

Ghana projects increased exports to Chinese market to enjoy recent tariff-free pact — President Mahama Ghana projects increased exports to Chinese market to enjoy recent tariff-free p...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line