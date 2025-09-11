ModernGhana logo
Spirituality vs. Idol Worship: A Theological, Cultural, and Spiritual Lens

1. Defining Spirituality: Walking in the Spirit

True spirituality is not vague mysticism or energy—it is union with God through His Spirit. Paul affirms:

“Walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh” (Galatians 5:16).

The fruit of this walk—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22–23)—is more than personal morality. As St. Augustine said, “Virtues are nothing but perfect love of God and neighbor.” Spirituality, then, shapes both inner character and social culture.

2. Discernment: Testing the Spirits
John warns:
“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits” (1 John 4:1).

Discernment is not suspicion but Spirit-led clarity. The Desert Father Anthony once said: “A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying: ‘You are mad, you are not like us.’” This insight mirrors today’s confusion, where witchcraft, occultism, and sorcery are paraded as spirituality.

African theologian John Mbiti reminds us: “Africans are notoriously religious, but religion can be misdirected.” Without discernment, cultures that revere the spiritual realm risk confusing ancestral memory with divine worship.

3. Forgiveness and Non-Retaliation: A Spiritual Weapon

Jesus commands:
“Forgive, and you will be forgiven” (Luke 6:37).

Paul echoes:
“Do not take revenge, but leave room for God’s wrath” (Romans 12:19).

In many cultures, vengeance is tied to honor. But spirituality redefines honor in forgiveness. As an Akan proverb teaches: “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.” True spirituality, however, calls the tree to heal, not to poison the soil with bitterness. Forgiveness breaks cycles of revenge and becomes a weapon stronger than any curse.

4. Idol Worship: The Works of the Flesh

Idolatry is more than bowing to carved figures—it is dependence on false powers competing with God. Paul places idolatry and sorcery alongside jealousy, envy, and outbursts of anger as “works of the flesh” (Galatians 5:19–21).

St. Paulinus of Nola wrote: “Idols are masks for demons.” Their power is not neutral—it is demonic manipulation. In African practice, idols demand sacrifice but give no covenant loyalty. A man may sacrifice a goat for protection, but if his rival offers a cow, the idol betrays him. Unlike Yahweh, idols are fickle and corruptible.

5. The Deceptive Nature of Dark Spirituality

Witchcraft, sorcery, and occultism masquerade as “spirituality” but breed jealousy, betrayal, gossip, and destruction. Augustine observed that sorcery “promises freedom but makes men slaves.” Idols enslave with fear; Christ frees through truth.

As a Yoruba proverb warns: “The witch cries at night, and the child dies in the morning—who will deny the connection?” This reflects the cultural awareness that occult power is not neutral—it corrupts community life.

6. Cultural Reflection: Redeeming, Not Rejecting Culture

Idols often disguise themselves as cultural heritage. Yet, as Kwame Bediako (Ghanaian theologian) taught, Christianity does not destroy culture; it redeems it. True spirituality embraces cultural wisdom—proverbs, traditions, communal living—but submits them to God’s Spirit.

For example, African communalism (“I am because we are”) harmonizes with Paul’s teaching on the body of Christ (1 Corinthians 12). But when communal loyalty drifts into occult sacrifices for power, culture is corrupted. Spirituality calls for redeemed culture, not cultural bondage.

7. The Kingdom Alternative
Jesus presents the only sure alternative:
“Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you” (Matthew 6:33).

Unlike idols, God does not demand bribes. His covenant is sealed by love and faithfulness. Augustine captured it: “Our hearts are restless until they find rest in Thee.”

A Warning and a Call
Idols enslave, betray, and corrupt. They take today’s sacrifice and demand tomorrow’s life. They promise safety but breed destruction.

God alone gives faithful covenant. His Spirit transforms individuals and cultures. If we seek His kingdom first, our lives and societies are secured.

Beloved, spirituality is not idol worshipping! reject idols, refuse false powers, and walk in the Spirit. For in Christ is true freedom, and in His Spirit is life.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

