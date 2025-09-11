'Stop boasting about your wealth' – KT Hammond blasts 'latter-day braggarts' NPP flagbearer aspirants

Former Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (KT) Hammond, has launched a scathing attack on New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirants who flaunt their wealth and claim to have bankrolled the party.

Speaking in Adansi Asokwa on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, during Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Mr Hammond dismissed such aspirants as nothing more than “latter-day braggarts.”

He argued that while some individuals “keep bragging” about their riches, the ordinary grassroots members of the NPP — many of whom are poor — would continue to rally behind Dr Bawumia. “If they want to turn this party into the rich versus the poor, then we want to tell them that we the poor who are in the majority are for Dr Bawumia,” he declared.

Recalling the NPP’s early struggles, Mr Hammond noted that those now flaunting wealth were nowhere to be found when the party was in desperate need of resources. “When we wanted money to build the party, where were all these people who are now bragging and insulting all of us with their money? The party was so broke prior to the 2000 election, where were all these people?” he asked.

He praised the sacrifices of early NPP stalwarts, stressing that it was their dedication that made the party strong enough to win power. He accused the “braggarts” of enjoying the fruits of those sacrifices while disrespecting party members with ostentatious displays of wealth. “Many of our stalwarts dedicated themselves and committed their resources to make the NPP formidable and victorious which enabled us to form a government. Where were all these braggarts?” he charged.

Reaffirming his loyalty to Dr Bawumia, Mr Hammond said: “Yes, we accept we are poor and those of us who are not rich will support Dr Bawumia, because he has what it takes to lead this party to victory. He is not as rich as those bragging but he has what it takes to lead this party as it's so clear.”

He stressed that his constituents share this conviction. “Those of us in this zone, Adansi Asokwa, also associate with him because we are also not rich,” he added.