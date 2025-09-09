NDC lawyers, members cutting deals with corruption NPP appointees to frustrate Attorney-General — Fiifi Kwetey warns

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, has sounded a strong warning to party lawyers and members who he claims are secretly cutting deals with former New Patriotic Party (NPP) appointees accused of corruption, saying such actions undermine the Attorney-General’s fight against graft.

Speaking at the fifth annual NDC Lawyers Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, September 6, 2025, Mr. Kwetey urged Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to remain resolute in prosecuting corruption-related cases despite attempts to frustrate his work.

“Continue to be firm with your team in the prosecution of individuals before the courts for alleged corruption-related offences to get a favourable conviction to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stressed.

He cautioned that the party would not tolerate internal sabotage, warning that some members were becoming conduits for protecting individuals who ought to face justice.

“We at the party level are picking up signals that some people among us are trying to cut deals with people who are supposed to be prosecuted. Some are becoming conduits through whom pressure is being brought to bear on people who are supposed to do what is right,” Mr. Kwetey said.

He reminded delegates that the NDC’s “overwhelming and emphatic victory in the 2024 election was achieved mainly because the people of Ghana wanted the right things to be done afterwards and not for deals to be cut.” Without naming names, he added, “Some already know themselves, and we are hearing their names as well, so they should think again.”

Mr. Kwetey emphasized that prosecutions must not be rushed to satisfy political pressure but must be done “rightfully by not allowing anybody to subvert the legal process.”

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also addressed the gathering, praising the lawyers for their “significant contribution” to the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections. He lauded the formation of the NDC Lawyers Association and the NDC Professionals Forum, saying they had “helped to erase the impression that the NDC was not a party of choice for intellectuals.”

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah tasked the lawyers to hold state institutions accountable, stressing: “In doing so, we can contribute to resetting and strengthening state institutions.”

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described the government’s reset agenda as “a deliberate recalibration of governance to improve the people's lives, realign state institutions with constitutional purpose and restore faith in democracy.” He underlined that the role of NDC lawyers was “indispensable towards rebuilding the state on the foundations of integrity, constitutionalism and competence.”

“NDC Lawyers must serve as both the conscience and architects of this process. We must help design systems that shun arbitrariness and open the way to transparency, accountability and fairness,” he charged.