Tema West: Family of Muhajireen warns Trasaaco Valley over disputed 82-acre land at Kanewu

TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The family of Muhajireen has issued a stern warning to the management of Trasaaco Valley, cautioning them to stay off an 82-acre parcel of land located at Kanewu in the Tema West Municipality.

According to the family, the land was legally acquired in 1981 for the establishment of an Islamic university, but Trasaaco has since built on large portions of it and is now seeking to reclaim the section where an Islamic school currently operates.

Speaking at a press conference, Malam Ali Ayornu, an Executive Member of the Shiawusa Foundation, recounted the family’s long-standing struggle to protect the land.

He explained that despite possessing legitimate documents and paying ground rent to the Tema Development Corporation (TDC), the family has endured years of harassment and encroachment from Trasaaco, often with tacit support from political figures and land guards.

“The foreigners, we need them to come and help us, not to cheat us and drive us from our homes. People come and tell us to leave our houses, break our doors, even though we have documents. This is very bad,” Ali Ayornu stressed.

Despite several petitions to past governments and even the Office of the Chief Imam, the family insists their grievances were ignored.

Malam Ali accused the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of backing Trasaaco’s claim, alleging that a former Works and Housing Minister, alongside other government officials and individuals from the Office of the National Chief Imam, accepted bribes in the form of money and houses to abandon the family’s case.

He recalled that four years ago, Trasaaco attempted to persuade the family to drop the matter with an offer of GH¢100,000, but the family rejected it.

The ongoing dispute has had direct consequences on the Islamic school built on the contested land.

According to the family, the school was fenced off by Trasaaco, denying students and staff access. “They had to jump over the wall every day just to enter the school,” Malam Ali lamented.

He, however, commended President John Dramani Mahama for responding to a recent petition submitted this year.

The president reportedly ordered the deployment of soldiers to demolish the wall, restoring access to the school’s premises.

The family emphasized that the dispute has emboldened other encroachers to move onto the land, further complicating the situation.

They called on President Mahama to intensify efforts to stop Trasaaco from what they described as “terrorizing the family” and to ensure that Ghanaians are not unfairly displaced under the guise of foreign investment.

The case is still in court, awaiting a final judgement.

Chairman of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, representing the Chief Imam, Chief Sadik Jimah, said the land was originally allocated to the Muslim community for the establishment of an ultra-modern university and educational complex, but has unfortunately suffered encroachment due to a lack of consistent follow-up.

He stated that the land was granted for educational purposes under the guidance and spiritual leadership of His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and remains designated solely for the development of the planned university complex and related facilities.

He cautioned all individuals, groups, or organizations to desist from any form of encroachment or unauthorized activity on the land.

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

