Petition For Judicial Reform In Land Litigation

Addressed To:

The Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana

The Judicial Council of Ghana

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice

Parliament of Ghana (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs)

Subject: Proposal for Multi-Judge Panels in Land Litigation Cases at the High Court

Introduction

I humbly submit this on behalf of, concerned citizens and stakeholders in Ghana’s justice system, to urge immediate reforms in the adjudication of land cases in Ghana. Land remains the foundation of our economy, culture, and social stability. Yet, litigation over land has become the most protracted and burdensome area of our judicial process, often lasting decades, draining families and investors alike of hope, resources, and confidence in our courts.

The Problem

Excessive Delays in Land Cases Many disputes take 10–20 years to reach finality, moving from the High Court through the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

These delays erode justice, frustrate development, and impoverish litigants. Inconsistent Judgments at Lower Courts Numerous High Court judgments are later overturned by the Supreme Court for misapplication of law, disregard of customary requirements, or reliance on fraudulent registrations.

Examples:



Adjetey Agbosu & Ors v. Kotey & Ors [2003-2004] SCGLR 420 – Supreme Court nullified transactions without family elder concurrence.



Nana Adjei Ampofo v. Attorney-General & Lands Commission [2009] SCGLR 1 – Lands Commission was faulted for validating void land registrations.



Akwei v. Awuletey [1960] GLR 1 – invalidation of alienations made without family consent.



Ollennu v. Baidoo [1991] 1 GLR 17 – courts reaffirmed that transactions not complying with customary law are void.

These cases demonstrate a pattern: the High Court frequently errs in basic land principles, leaving the Supreme Court to correct injustices decades later.

Corruption and Public Distrust A single-judge system increases the risk of bias and bribery.

Citizens lose confidence when judgments contradict customary truth and are later overturned. Overburdening the Supreme Court Land disputes dominate the Supreme Court’s docket, preventing it from focusing on constitutional and precedent-setting issues.

Proposal for Reform

I propose that:

Multi-Judge Panels for Land Cases at the High Court All land cases of significant complexity, economic value, or public interest should be heard by a minimum of three judges sitting as a panel at the High Court level. Benefits of the Reform Improved Quality of Justice : Collective reasoning ensures more accurate application of statutory and customary law.

: Collective reasoning ensures more accurate application of statutory and customary law. Reduced Appeals : Fewer flawed judgments mean less congestion in the appellate system.

: Fewer flawed judgments mean less congestion in the appellate system. Curbing Corruption : It is far harder to improperly influence three judges than one.

: It is far harder to improperly influence three judges than one. Efficiency : Although requiring more judicial manpower, this reform will ultimately save time and reduce costs for litigants.

: Although requiring more judicial manpower, this reform will ultimately save time and reduce costs for litigants. Restoring Confidence: Citizens, stool and family heads, and investors will regain faith in the judiciary. Comparative International Practices Kenya : Under the Environment and Land Court Act (2011), land and environmental disputes are heard by specialized judges, often in panels for complex cases, ensuring consistency.

: Under the Environment and Land Court Act (2011), land and environmental disputes are heard by specialized judges, often in panels for complex cases, ensuring consistency. Nigeria : Land disputes of customary or communal importance are frequently elevated to multi-judge benches at State High Courts, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, to avoid single-judge errors.

: Land disputes of customary or communal importance are frequently elevated to multi-judge benches at State High Courts, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, to avoid single-judge errors. South Africa: The Land Claims Court routinely sits with multiple judges in disputes over restitution and ownership, reinforcing the principle that land matters require collective judicial wisdom.

Ghana risks falling behind in judicial best practices if land litigation continues to rely on the single-judge system, despite its known inefficiencies.

Conclusion

Land is the heartbeat of Ghana’s economic and cultural existence. If litigation surrounding it is plagued by corruption, inconsistency, and decades of delay, then peace, development, and investor confidence are endangered.

I therefore respectfully call on the Chief Justice, Judicial Council, Attorney-General, and Parliament to act swiftly by:

Mandating multi-judge panels at the High Court for land disputes.

Strengthening the rules governing land litigation, including due diligence requirements.

Instituting oversight mechanisms to minimize corruption and negligence.

Justice delayed is justice denied. But justice consistently denied in land disputes is a national crisis. The time to act is now.

Respectfully submitted,

ERIC PADDY BOSO- [email protected]

Date: 6-9-2025