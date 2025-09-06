ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 06 Sep 2025 Feature Article

The Wrong Side of History: A Prophetic Warning

The Wrong Side of History: A Prophetic Warning

Beloved, hear me today:
Throughout every generation, God raises up men and women with an assignment. They do not come by accident. They come to introduce wisdom, to bring light, to lift nations, to awaken sleeping souls. They are carriers of heaven’s purpose, planted in the soil of time.

But history has also shown us something tragic: not all embrace these moments of divine visitation. Some, out of greed… some, out of jealousy… some, out of hatred or betrayal… rise to resist the very thing sent to bless them. And in so doing, they unknowingly place themselves on the wrong side of history.

Galatians 6:7 says: “Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

Ah, hear this warning! A single selfish action can echo across centuries. A bribe taken today may curse your children tomorrow. A betrayal committed in secret may open the gates of torment upon your descendants. The Word says in Exodus 20:5 that the iniquity of the fathers can visit the children unto the third and fourth generation of those who hate God.

And when you add your sin to the pile of existing generational curses, what happens? The weight becomes unbearable. Chains grow thicker. Entire families, entire nations groan under a burden not even theirs. This is how cycles of poverty, corruption, and sorrow become rivers flowing from one generation to the next.

Let us look at Judas Iscariot, the disciple who walked with Jesus. He saw miracles. He heard wisdom. He was close enough to kiss the Son of God. And yet—for thirty pieces of silver—he betrayed the Savior. What happened? Jesus Himself declared in Matthew 26:24: “Woe unto that man by whom the Son of Man is betrayed! It had been better for that man if he had not been born.”

Ah! Judas chose silver over salvation. He chose greed over grace. He chose the wrong side of history. His name is forever remembered, not for his gain, but for his betrayal. Tell me, beloved, will you be remembered as one who advanced God’s purpose—or one who opposed it?

Proverbs 11:21 reminds us: “Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.”

This is why leaders, officials, opinion shapers, and all who hold influence must walk with discernment. Every choice matters! Every decision writes your legacy. When you align with corruption, when you delay the truth, when you fight against divine purpose, you are not just making a mistake—you are building a memorial of sorrow.

But hear the wisdom of heaven:
Be careful what you do. Be careful who you walk with. The temporary rewards of betrayal, the fleeting pleasures of selfishness, are never worth the weight of generational consequences.

Instead, align yourself with truth. Stand with justice. Walk with those carrying God’s vision. For history may be written by men, but justice is written by eternal laws—and those laws cannot be bribed.

Beloved, I leave you with this call:
Joshua 24:15 declares: “Choose you this day whom ye will serve… but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Choose wisely! For in the end, heaven will record not just what you did, but on which side you stood. Stand with righteousness, and you will stand with God.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (94)

More

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

Man ‘chews’ off wifes ear in scuffleat Dambai Man ‘chews’ off wife's ear in scuffle at Dambai

13 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour GJA President appeals to President Mahama for Media Development Fund to strength...

26 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John D...

32 minutes ago

Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash

36 minutes ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Ex-Chief Justice Torkornoo would have faced jail abroad — Franklin Cudjoe

46 minutes ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Adom-Otchere warns against politicising judicial removals under Article 146

46 minutes ago

Beatrice Annangfio, a presidential staffer Daniel Ofori, Torkornoo had long legal issues before NDC came to power – Beatric...

53 minutes ago

Who succeeds Murtala Muhammed as 12 NDC aspirants clash in historic showdown today Who succeeds Murtala Muhammed as 12 NDC aspirants clash in historic showdown tod...

54 minutes ago

Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast

54 minutes ago

Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line