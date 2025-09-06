The Wrong Side of History: A Prophetic Warning

Beloved, hear me today:

Throughout every generation, God raises up men and women with an assignment. They do not come by accident. They come to introduce wisdom, to bring light, to lift nations, to awaken sleeping souls. They are carriers of heaven’s purpose, planted in the soil of time.

But history has also shown us something tragic: not all embrace these moments of divine visitation. Some, out of greed… some, out of jealousy… some, out of hatred or betrayal… rise to resist the very thing sent to bless them. And in so doing, they unknowingly place themselves on the wrong side of history.

Galatians 6:7 says: “Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

Ah, hear this warning! A single selfish action can echo across centuries. A bribe taken today may curse your children tomorrow. A betrayal committed in secret may open the gates of torment upon your descendants. The Word says in Exodus 20:5 that the iniquity of the fathers can visit the children unto the third and fourth generation of those who hate God.

And when you add your sin to the pile of existing generational curses, what happens? The weight becomes unbearable. Chains grow thicker. Entire families, entire nations groan under a burden not even theirs. This is how cycles of poverty, corruption, and sorrow become rivers flowing from one generation to the next.

Let us look at Judas Iscariot, the disciple who walked with Jesus. He saw miracles. He heard wisdom. He was close enough to kiss the Son of God. And yet—for thirty pieces of silver—he betrayed the Savior. What happened? Jesus Himself declared in Matthew 26:24: “Woe unto that man by whom the Son of Man is betrayed! It had been better for that man if he had not been born.”

Ah! Judas chose silver over salvation. He chose greed over grace. He chose the wrong side of history. His name is forever remembered, not for his gain, but for his betrayal. Tell me, beloved, will you be remembered as one who advanced God’s purpose—or one who opposed it?

Proverbs 11:21 reminds us: “Though hand join in hand, the wicked shall not be unpunished: but the seed of the righteous shall be delivered.”

This is why leaders, officials, opinion shapers, and all who hold influence must walk with discernment. Every choice matters! Every decision writes your legacy. When you align with corruption, when you delay the truth, when you fight against divine purpose, you are not just making a mistake—you are building a memorial of sorrow.

But hear the wisdom of heaven:

Be careful what you do. Be careful who you walk with. The temporary rewards of betrayal, the fleeting pleasures of selfishness, are never worth the weight of generational consequences.

Instead, align yourself with truth. Stand with justice. Walk with those carrying God’s vision. For history may be written by men, but justice is written by eternal laws—and those laws cannot be bribed.

Beloved, I leave you with this call:

Joshua 24:15 declares: “Choose you this day whom ye will serve… but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Choose wisely! For in the end, heaven will record not just what you did, but on which side you stood. Stand with righteousness, and you will stand with God.

