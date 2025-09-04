ModernGhana logo
NPP Must Not Forget Its Elders

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) risks losing its soul if it sidelines the elders who built it. From J.A. Kufuor to Kwame Pianim, Arthur Kennedy to B.J. da Rocha, these veterans embody the DNA of the party. Their voices of wisdom, caution, and sacrifice must not be drowned out by money politics and youthful ambition.

In every political tradition, there are men and women who embody its DNA, not just as members, but as custodians of its very soul. For the New Patriotic Party (NPP), these veterans represent more than history. They symbolize sacrifice, resilience, and the continuity of an ideological tradition stretching back to the United Party, the Progress Party, and the Popular Front Party. Yet in recent years, some of these elders have been pushed aside, while younger politicians, many of whom entered long after the trenches had been dug, have taken center stage. This shift has sparked unease among party faithful who wonder whether the NPP is forgetting its roots.

The DNA of the NPP: The Faces of Tradition

J.A. Kufuor was twice elected President of Ghana (2001–2009). Kufuor is perhaps the most successful political leader of the NPP era. He proved that the NPP could not only contest, but also govern effectively. His presidency ushered in the NHIS, free maternal care, the School Feeding Programme, and an era of economic expansion. Beyond policy, Kufuor was a unifier. As he once reminded party supporters: “Leadership is service, not an opportunity for arrogance. Leaders must be humble enough to listen to advice.”

Kwame Pianim, an economist and principled democrat fought tirelessly for Ghana’s return to constitutional rule. Though a treason conviction prevented him from contesting the NPP presidential primaries in 1996, his influence on the party’s economic thinking is profound. He has consistently warned against monetization of politics. Pianim did not mince words when he declared: “Moneycracy is destroying the NPP. When we sell leadership to the highest bidder, we lose the moral right to lead Ghana.”

Samuel Odoi-Sykes, the quiet diplomat-turned-politician who chaired the party during the historic 2000 elections cannot be shoved aside. His steady leadership helped to hold the NPP together at a critical juncture when victory was within reach, but discipline was paramount. Looking back, Odoi-Sykes once said: “Discipline and sacrifice, not money, delivered the NPP’s first victory in 2000.”

B.J. da Rocha, the NPP’s first National Chairman after the return to multiparty politics in 1992 has always being stern and uncompromising. Da Rocha once famously warned, “Those who cannot abide by party discipline have no business calling themselves NPP.” His uncompromising stance earned him respect even among his critics.

Appiah Menka, a businessman and industrialist, he represented the entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of the NPP’s free-market ideology. Before his passing, he cautioned against arrogance within the party, saying: “We must remember that power belongs to the people. Any party that forgets this truth will be punished.”

Samuel Okudzeto, lawyer, statesman, and long-time advocate of the Danquah-Busia tradition, Okudzeto often reminded younger politicians that politics was not a business venture. As he put it: “We are in politics to serve the people, not to enrich ourselves. Once we lose sight of this, we lose our way.”

Arthur Kennedy, physician, politician, and outspoken critic from within the party’s own ranks. His 2009 book, “Chasing the Elephant into the Bush” dissected the NPP’s defeat with painful honesty. Kennedy has remained an unrelenting voice against arrogance and corruption. He once wrote: “The NPP loses not when it is defeated by opponents, but when it betrays its own ideals.” In a more recent critique he added, “We must return to the humility of our beginnings, or we will continue to stumble.

Efo Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Dagombas say, “When mentioning things that are hot, one does not include fire.” Together with Alan Kyeremanten, Afoko … et al, these veterans are not just personalities. They are the DNA of the elephant tradition, the foundation stones upon which the NPP has stood for decades.

The Rise of the New Guard
In every party, generational shifts are inevitable. Younger leaders bring energy, fresh strategies, and ambition. In the NPP, this new guard has grown bolder, often dominating internal discourse and decision-making. However, their rise has also led to a perception that the wisdom of the elders is being sidelined, and that money and ambition now carry more weight than sacrifice and principle. This tension has at times made NPP infighting fiercer than its contest with external rivals. When history is ignored, unity suffers.

Step towards Restructuring
It is my candid opinion that the Chairman of the Council of Elders should serve as the Party Leader, distinct from the flag bearer. This would separate the long-term custodianship of the party from the temporary ambition of those seeking the presidency. Presidential candidates, whether victorious or not, come and go. Their influence often wanes after their term in office. But the party as an institution endures. Entrusting its leadership to the Council of Elders would provide stability, continuity, and protection of the party’s core values. This debatable and I understand.

Guarding the Soul of the Elephant

The NPP has thrived because of its ability to adapt without losing its core. But adaptation cannot mean amnesia. If the voices of Kufuor, Pianim, Odoi-Sykes, Da Rocha, Appiah Menka, Okudzeto, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Arthur Kennedy, and their contemporaries are muted, the NPP risks losing its ideological bearings. The elephant must remember its path. The veterans must be honored, consulted, and integrated into party decision-making. At the same time, the younger generation must be mentored and guided, not left to reinvent the wheel, or worse, derail it.

The future of the NPP depends on this delicate balance. If the party learns to marry the wisdom of its elders with the energy of its youth, it will remain a formidable force in Ghanaian politics. If it fails, it risks becoming an elephant without a soul.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Ghanaian essayist and information provider whose writings weave research, history and lived experience into thought-provoking commentary. . More Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management. Column: Fuseini Abdulai Braimah

