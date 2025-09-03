ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I will not contest 2028 election if...' — Michael Okyere Baafi

  Wed, 03 Sep 2025
Headlines MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi
WED, 03 SEP 2025
MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has warned that he will not seek re-election if Ghana fails to tackle the increasing monetisation of its electoral process.

Speaking in the aftermath of the September 2, 2025, Akwatia by-election, Mr. Baafi condemned the practice of vote buying, describing it as a destructive force that threatens the foundations of democracy.

He accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of influencing voters with money and assorted items, alleging that on polling day, individuals were paid sums ranging from GH₵500 to GH₵1,000, while others received hair dryers and spraying machines.

In an interview with AsaasePa, Mr. Baafi declared: “If this is how our election is going to be, then I will not contest as MP in the next election.”

The MP also addressed his earlier statement that he would resign if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the Akwatia by-election. He admitted that his words were ill-judged, explaining that they were meant to motivate his campaign team but had gone too far.

“I apologise to Ghanaians for that. Looking at the work we had done, there was no way we could have lost the election,” he said, adding that the outcome was ultimately determined by the scale of vote buying.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Mahama inspects ongoing construction works on Ofankor-Nsawam road dualiazation President Mahama inspects ongoing construction works on Ofankor-Nsawam road dual...

1 hour ago

Cleanliness in your areas will now be your Key Performance Indicator – Local Government Minister tells MMDCEs Cleanliness in your areas will now be your Key Performance Indicator – Local Go...

2 hours ago

MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi 'I will not contest 2028 election if...' — Michael Okyere Baafi

2 hours ago

I saw another plane crash this September – Prophet 'I saw another plane crash this September' – Prophet

3 hours ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

3 hours ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

3 hours ago

Ashaiman: 18-year-old boy jailed 10 years for robbery Ashaiman: 18-year-old boy jailed 10 years for robbery

4 hours ago

95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga 95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga...

4 hours ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line