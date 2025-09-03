'I will not contest 2028 election if...' — Michael Okyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has warned that he will not seek re-election if Ghana fails to tackle the increasing monetisation of its electoral process.

Speaking in the aftermath of the September 2, 2025, Akwatia by-election, Mr. Baafi condemned the practice of vote buying, describing it as a destructive force that threatens the foundations of democracy.

He accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of influencing voters with money and assorted items, alleging that on polling day, individuals were paid sums ranging from GH₵500 to GH₵1,000, while others received hair dryers and spraying machines.

In an interview with AsaasePa, Mr. Baafi declared: “If this is how our election is going to be, then I will not contest as MP in the next election.”

The MP also addressed his earlier statement that he would resign if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the Akwatia by-election. He admitted that his words were ill-judged, explaining that they were meant to motivate his campaign team but had gone too far.

“I apologise to Ghanaians for that. Looking at the work we had done, there was no way we could have lost the election,” he said, adding that the outcome was ultimately determined by the scale of vote buying.