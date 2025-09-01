ModernGhana logo
Dr. Philip Takyi Launches Credit Digital Twin in the United States: First African/Ghanaian to Pioneer AI-Powered Credit Innovation for the Underserved

By Philip Takyi, Dr.
New Jersey, USA: 8/31/2025 – Dr. Philip Takyi, Founder and CEO of PTSolutionz Investments LLC, has made history as the first African and Ghanaian based in the United States to introduce the Credit Digital Twin tool, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI)-powered credit assessment system designed to transform lending for underserved and underbanked markets.

The Credit Digital Twin represents a revolutionary leap beyond traditional credit scoring. Instead of relying solely on static, historical-looking data such as collateral, income history, or conventional credit scores, this innovation builds a dynamic, real-time digital model of a borrower’s financial profile. By integrating alternative data sources such as cash flow, digital transactions, behavioral finance insights, and payment footprints, the tool creates an evolving picture of creditworthiness.

“Underserved markets deserve access to fair, transparent, and inclusive financial systems,” said Dr. Philip Takyi, a globally recognized expert in risk management, governance, and financial inclusion. “The Credit Digital Twin ensures that people left behind by traditional credit systems now have a living, adaptive financial identity that grows with them.”

Key Benefits of the Credit Digital Twin:

  • Expands Financial Inclusion: Opens access to affordable credit for small businesses, gig workers, and individuals with little or no credit history.
  • Improves Risk Management: Provides lenders with real-time monitoring of borrower credit risk, reducing defaults.
  • Supports Regulators & Policymakers: Offers data-driven insights to strengthen financial inclusion ecosystems.
  • Global Potential: Though first introduced in the U.S., the model is scalable to emerging economies worldwide.

Dr. Takyi brings over two decades of international financial leadership across Africa, Latin America, and the United States. He currently serves on the Advisory Panel of Bank of America, is a Research Supervisor for doctoral candidates at NIBS University and is a Fellow of multiple global professional institutes. His executive roles have spanned loan officer trainee to CEO in financial inclusion initiatives across three continents.

With his deep expertise in corporate governance, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, and digital finance, Dr. Takyi is positioning PTSolutionz Investments LLC to be a pioneer in data-driven financial inclusion for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in the United States.

The launch of the Credit Digital Twin underscores his mission to deliver innovative, tech-driven solutions that expand economic opportunities for the underserved, and to set a global benchmark for fairer, more resilient credit systems.

Media Contact:
PTSolutionz Investments LLC
Email: [email protected]

Website: https://ptsolutionzinvestments.com/

Philip Takyi, Dr.
Philip Takyi, Dr., © 2025

Financial security expert and seasoned advisor in finance, risk management, cybersecurity, and governance for emerging markets. More Dr. Philip Takyi, a seasoned Financial Security Expert and SBS Swiss Business School -
Switzerland scholar, with over 20 years of experience in safeguarding financial assets, corporate
governance, and risk management. A Fellow of several prestigious institutions, including the
Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (USA), Forum for Democratic and
Accountable Governance, and the Chartered Institute of Financial and Investment Analysts
(Ghana), he is a recognized authority on financial security, fraud prevention, and digital
transformation. Dr. Takyi is also a skilled C-level executive across Africa, Europe, Latin
America and The United States, and Trainer of Trainers in financial security awareness. Dr Takyi
currently manages a consultancy firm in the United States (PTSolutionz Investments LLC)
targeted at Community Development Financial Institutions that embrace innovative strategies
and cyber-driven technologies to address complex business challenges mainly in the United
States, whilst advancing his expertise with an Executive Master&#39;s in Cybersecurity at Ottawa
University (USA).Column: Philip Takyi, Dr.

