Political Tolerance: The Quiet Strength of Democracy

By Laud Swanzy
In the heart of every vibrant democracy lies a quiet but powerful force, political tolerance. It doesn't shout. It doesn't take the stage. It works quietly, in conversations, in relationships, in the silence that holds when we disagree but do not divide.

Political tolerance is not about pretending to agree. It’s about respecting the right of others to hold different views, even views we strongly oppose. It is the ability to say, “I disagree with you, but I defend your right to speak, to vote, to belong.”

In many communities, especially in young or growing democracies, political tolerance is often tested most during election seasons. Neighbors who once shared bread at the same table begin to speak in hushed tones, or not at all. Parents caution their children not to play with “the other side.” A joke becomes a wound. A poster torn becomes a fight. And suddenly, difference feels like danger.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.
In towns like Akwatia, and cities far beyond it, we’ve seen another path, elders calling for calm under the shade of old trees, youth choosing dialogue over provocation, women reminding the community that "our children eat from the same bowl." These are not grand political gestures. These are everyday acts of peace.

Tolerance is not weakness. It is strength held in restraint. It is courage that does not need to conquer. It is love that allows space for disagreement, believing that identity is not threatened by diversity.

We must remember that democracy is not a fight to the finish. It is a shared home, messy, noisy, imperfect, but home. And like any home, it survives not because we all agree, but because we choose to stay together.

So when the next debate heats up, when the next vote approaches, let us practice the quiet strength of political tolerance. Let us listen longer, speak softer, and live as though the future depends on how we treat one another.

Because it does.
By Laud Swanzy, Municipal Director, NCCE, Sefwi Wiawso

