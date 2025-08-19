ModernGhana logo
Record Fentanyl Bust in Ontario: $5.4M in Drugs Seized, 15 Charged

By  Stephen A.Quaye, Toronto-Canada
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

Ontario police have made the largest fentanyl seizure in OPP history, dismantling a major drug trafficking network in southwestern Ontario through Project GOLDEN.

After an 11-month investigation, police executed raids across multiple cities recently, seizing 38 kilograms of fentanyl, 19.5 kilograms of meth, 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, firearms, cash, and vehicles with an estimated street value of $5.4 million.

Fifteen individuals now face 140 charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Authorities say the fentanyl seized was enough for roughly 380,000 street-level doses, capable of killing a moderately sized city.

“This is the largest seizure of fentanyl in OPP history,” said Commissioner Thomas Carrique. Hamilton Police added the bust would save lives and protect families, while the RCMP hailed the inter-agency teamwork as key to disrupting the deadly drug trade.

Reporting, Stephen Armah Quaye, a freelance journalist, Toronto-Canada.

