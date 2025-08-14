Ghana Formed Police Unit In South Sudan Receives UN Medal; Celebrate 10 Years Of Peacekeeping With UNMISS

A contingent of 270 Ghana Formed Police Unit (FPU) Personnel including 63 women with the United Nations Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS) was today, August 13, 2025 awarded UN medals for their outstanding service in Bentiu, Unity State, South Sudan. Among other things, the personnel were recognized for their valuable contributions to humanitarian assistance initiatives, protection of civilians, and continued efforts in building the capacity of local enforcement agencies. C/Supt Mrs. Rosina Adwoa Donkor Gariba, the deputy commanding officer led the parade which saw the attendance of UN Police commissioner Dr. Kaustubh Sharma, the Bentiu Head of field office, Mr Sam Muhumure and a high-powered delegation from Ghana including COP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba and COP/ Dr Vance Baba Gariba. Addressing the parade, the Contingent Commander, C/Supt. Mr. Bismark Achaab urged the contingent to carry forward the lessons they have learnt, and also encouraged them to let their experiences inspire others to serve, to lead by example, and to uphold the values of the United Nations.

Brief History of the Ghana FPU in UNMISS

The Ghana FPU's formation was part of the police service's reforms to meet modern policing standards and emerging societal needs. Plans for deploying the FPU to international peacekeeping missions had been on the United Nations' agenda for years, prompting the Police administration to intensify efforts in training and equipping the Unit under the leadership of the former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan.

Preparation & Deployment

After passing a pre-deployment inspection by the UN Formed Police Assessment Team (FPAT) in October 2014, the Ghana FPU was certified ready for deployment. Initial advance team comprising seventeen (17) personnel including two (02) women departed Ghana on April 7, 2015 and arrived in Juba, South Sudan on April 8, 2015. The main team of 143 personnel later joined the advance team to be deployed to Bentiu, their mission theatre on August 24, 2015 and that marked the beginning of the participation of Ghana FPU in UNMISS. In Bentiu, South Sudan, The contingent assumed responsibility for securing the civilian protection site, which sheltered the largest internally displaced persons with population of about 100,000 individuals. Despite facing numerous challenges, including daily shootings, revenge killings, confrontations with armed groups, and sightings of wild animals, the Unit successfully maintained security and order through coordinated efforts and collaborations with key mission partners.

Leadership

The leadership of the Ghana FPU was instrumental in the Units success. The first commanding officer, C/Supt Mr Samuel Ackom, demonstrated outstanding courage and decisive leadership that motivated personnel to achieve their mission objectives. The Unit was awarded its first UN Peace Medal on August 17, 2016, in recognition of having completely met the requirements of eligibility and successfully completing the necessary period of qualifying service as uniformed personnel of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. Since the initial deployment, the Ghana FPU has undergone several rotations, with personnel receiving recognition for their exceptional performance. Notable female officers worthy of recognition include Supt/Dr. Christabel Diana Ofori-Atta, a medical doctor who excelled beyond her field, and who did not only command the parade during her tenure, but also took on key role as the operations commander when the need arose. Another outstanding female officer who garnered recognition was ASP (RTD) Sylvia Adzo Sowlitse who also made history as the first female Ghana FPU commander, serving from December 2016 to January 2018. Other personnel worthy of recognition for their hard work also include Insp. Joseph Addae, the late Cpl Alexander Akuoko, C/Insp Emmanuel Aduama Osei, PW/Cpl. Vida Antwi and a host of other dedicated personnel. The Unit has since undergone significant transformations, embracing new mandates and operational approaches that enable more independent and effective community protection.

BY: C/INSPECTOR AKWASI OFORI

GHANA FP/UNMISS

[email protected]