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Massive search continues for two missing US soldiers in Morocco

By AFP
Morocco African Lion is US Africa Commands largest annual exercise, bringing troops from several allied nations together for training, as seen here in 2022. By FADEL SENNA (AFP)
SUN, 03 MAY 2026
'African Lion' is US Africa Command's largest annual exercise, bringing troops from several allied nations together for training, as seen here in 2022. By FADEL SENNA (AFP)

Two US soldiers that disappeared while on a training deployment in southern Morocco were last seen near seaside cliffs and may have fallen into the ocean, a US defense official confirmed to AFP.

A massive land, air and sea search was launched by US, Moroccan and allied forces in Cap Draa Training Area after the service members went missing late Saturday, both militaries said.

The search remained underway as of shortly before 2000 GMT on Sunday, the US official told AFP.

"I can confirm this incident is not related to terrorism but appears to be an accident," the official said. "Initial reports indicate the two soldiers may have fallen into the ocean."

The Wall Street Journal reported that officials believe the missing pair went on a hike after training had concluded. AFP has not been able to independently confirm this.

CBS News reported that one of its journalists heard helicopters "throughout the night" and into Sunday after a "base-wide head-count" failed to account for the two soldiers.

Morocco's armed forces confirmed they were part of the search in a post on Facebook.

The US defense official said that several helicopters, vessels, drones, mountaineers and divers were involved in the search.

The troops were taking part in an annual joint military training exercise called African Lion, which brings together US, allied African, and NATO militaries for drills in northern and west Africa.

The US military describes the training as "Africa Command's largest premier, joint, annual exercise," bringing together "more than 10,000 participants from more than 20 nations, including contingents from NATO." It is hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.

In 2012, two US Marines were killed and two more were injured in an aircraft crash in the same area during that year's African Lion exercise.

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