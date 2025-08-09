ModernGhana logo
Sat, 09 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Spiritual Trafficking: The Hidden Theft of Souls, Gifts, and Divine Identity

Introduction
In our physical world, we have strict laws against human trafficking — the illegal trade of people for exploitation. Yet, in the unseen spiritual realm, an even more insidious form of exploitation exists: Spiritual Trafficking.

This is not a metaphor; it is a real and active system used by covens, dark magicians, warlocks, witches, religious cults, and sometimes even bloodlines or families bound by unholy covenants. It is the unauthorized access, manipulation, transfer, or outright theft of your spiritual essence, gifts, scrolls (divine mandates), authority, or identity.

It is a spiritual crime that violates your God-given sovereignty, binding you to unseen contracts and entanglements. The worst part? Many who are trafficked in the spirit are completely unaware of it.

The Mechanics of Spiritual Trafficking

At its core, spiritual trafficking is a form of soul slavery.

It is powered by:

  1. Soul Contracts — agreements made knowingly or unknowingly through rituals, vows, oaths, or even generational covenants.
  2. Dream Exploitation — manipulation during the sleep state where your spirit-man is “employed” without your consent.
  3. Spiritual Identity Theft — where another person or spirit entity takes credit for your work, uses your gifts, or manifests blessings meant for you.
  4. Energy Harvesting — draining your creative, emotional, and divine power to sustain others.
  5. Religious Manipulation — cultic systems that condition followers to surrender their spiritual gifts to leaders or institutions.
  6. Family Enslavement — generational arrangements where certain members are assigned to benefit from others’ destinies.

In these systems, your soul becomes a currency — traded, bound, or leveraged to enrich others in the unseen world.

The Signs You May Be Spiritually Trafficked

Spiritual trafficking leaves distinct patterns in a person’s life. These signs are not random — they are the footprints of a deeper spiritual robbery:

1. Fruitless Labor

  • You work extremely hard but see no proportional reward.
  • Projects succeed on paper but fail to translate into personal gain.
  • Others take credit for your ideas, efforts, or creativity.

2. Dream-State Exploitation

  • You find yourself working, teaching, building, or serving in dreams.
  • You wake up feeling unusually tired or heavy, as if you lived a full day of labor while asleep.
  • Repeated dreams of being in unfamiliar places, working for strangers, or signing documents.

3. Gift Misappropriation

  • You know you have powerful spiritual gifts, but they seem to benefit others instead of you.
  • A sense that your “platform” or “stage” is being used by someone else.
  • Feeling like you are watching another person live the life you were destined for.

4. Emotional & Mental Drain

  • Feeling inexplicably guilty after doing good deeds.
  • Chronic confusion about your spiritual identity or calling.
  • Persistent imposter syndrome that feels programmed or reinforced.

5. Dream Symbols of Captivity

  • Visions of being blinded, mocked, or humiliated.
  • Recurrent images of chains, cages, contracts, or false courts.

6. Financial Sabotage

  • Wealth or opportunities come, but they vanish instantly.
  • Money always arrives tied to urgent crises, leaving you at zero.
  • Constant stagnation despite attracting abundance.

7. Relationship Distortions

  • Attracting narcissists, abusers, or emotionally unavailable people.
  • Being surrounded by ungrateful people who drain without reciprocation.
  • Unexplained loyalty to toxic individuals or groups.

How They Gain Access
Spiritual traffickers exploit:

  • Ancestral agreements — unbroken bloodline covenants.
  • Witchcraft exchanges — where your gift is swapped for another’s benefit.
  • Religious deception — spiritual leaders demanding unquestioned surrender of destiny.
  • Emotional trauma — using wounds to create entry points.
  • Disobedience and compromise — small concessions that open large spiritual doors.

The Consequences
The effects are devastating:

  • Loss of personal authority in the spiritual realm.
  • Disconnection from your original mandate or scroll.
  • Chronic delays in destiny fulfillment.
  • Emotional exhaustion and hopelessness.
  • Fragmented identity and loss of vision.

Breaking Free
Freedom from spiritual trafficking is possible but requires:

  1. Revelation — recognizing the trafficking system at work in your life.
  2. Renunciation — verbally breaking every known and unknown contract.
  3. Repentance — turning from every compromise that opened doors.
  4. Restoration — reclaiming stolen gifts, virtues, and mandates through prayer and fasting.
  5. Rebuilding Spiritual Walls — reinforcing boundaries through holiness, discernment, and obedience to God.
  6. Daily Warfare — enforcing your freedom through persistent prayer and declaring your sovereignty.

Closing Reflection
Spiritual trafficking is one of the enemy’s most covert strategies to delay, drain, and derail God’s children. Many walk through life thinking their struggles are “normal,” unaware that their spiritual scrolls are being used in someone else’s court.

You are not called to be a spiritual laborer for another man’s unlawful gain. Your destiny, gifts, and authority were assigned to you by Heaven’s decree. When you awaken to this truth and reclaim your sovereignty, you step into the unbroken flow of divine favor, fruitfulness, and freedom.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

