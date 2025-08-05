Goldstar Air will take Volta Region by storm to change livelihoods

International private airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, with no liabilities as at today and incentives secured from some major airports worldwide. The airline, driven by a bold vision and strategic operations, is poised to lead a historic intervention in the Volta Region, including the Oti Region that will spark unprecedented socioeconomic transformation, as part of Goldstar Air’s Project $1 Trillion Foreign Reserves Initiative.

The airline recognizes the Oti Region carved out of the northern part of the Volta Region in 2018 as a Twin Region, since they use to be together under one regional administration with mutual environmental, economic, social and cultural values. The Oti Region is named after the Oti River, a major tributary of the Volta River. Goldstar Air’s commitment to decentralization, job creation, tourism expansion, agribusiness development, and infrastructure improvement demonstrates its intent to be more than just a transportation company, that will significantly tap into the projected Africa Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $16.3 Trillion by the year 2050. The aviation sector has long served as a powerful vehicle for economic transformation, enabling connectivity, commerce, and global integration. In Ghana, the emergence of Goldstar Air as a key player in the country’s aviation industry signals a fresh wave of development possibilities.

Goldstar Air has sought for international intervention to look into the issuance of the airline’s wide-body aircraft Safety Certificate (AOC) and waiting for the outcome, as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not ready to get a qualified third-party to complete the remaining phases of the certification process. The completion of the certificate will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry).

The airline represents a catalyst for systemic change, and its engagement with the Volta Region offers a compelling case study of how a single industry can uplift entire communities. Therefore, there is no need to delay the issuance of the airline’s Safety Certificate to start the 24-hour economy and create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos, they need their well-paying jobs.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will work closely with government agencies, local authorities, and international partners to ensure that the Ho Airport in Volta Region becomes fully operational and strategically integrated into national and international air routes. An operational airport in the Volta Region will provide the essential gateway needed for the movement of people and goods, and in doing so, it will erase years of geographic isolation that have hampered economic growth, including the Oti Region. Reliable air access means quicker transportation of fresh agricultural produce to international markets, expedited movement of tourists to cultural and natural attractions, and the creation of a physical space where commerce can flourish.

The Volta Region is emerging as fertile ground for sustainable development, innovation, and inclusion; therefore, the airline is earmarking the region as a zone for industrial organic farming. Goldstar Air's initiatives will be central to unlocking this latent potential and setting the region on a new trajectory of prosperity. The airline’s commitment to regional airport infrastructure development will be immediately visible in its investment and the logistical ecosystem surrounding aviation operations, considering emerging markets, which are projected to grow faster than advanced economies in the coming decades.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and belly of America strategy is not limited to aviation infrastructure. It encompasses a broad-based development framework where aviation serves as the core around which other sectors revolve. The Volta Region, endowed with rich agricultural land, water bodies, and cultural heritage, presents immense opportunities for agribusiness market which is projected to reach between $4.4 Trillion and $5.8 Trillion by 2033 and Tourism, which contributes significantly to the global economy, supporting 319 million jobs and contributing $10.9 Trillion to the world Gross Domestic Product (10.4% of the global economy). By 2029, the World Travel & Tourism Council expects tourism to provide 421 million jobs globally.

The airline’s cargo services will be pivotal in creating efficient supply chains between rural farmers and international markets. By reducing transportation time and spoilage, farmers can now operate with the assurance of access to larger markets, both within Ghana and abroad. Goldstar Air’s cold-chain logistics solutions will be instrumental in exporting perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and seafood, thereby generating foreign exchange and empowering rural producers.

Youth employment, one of the most pressing development challenges in the Volta Region, will be addressed through Goldstar Air’s direct and indirect job creation initiatives. The aviation sector requires skilled and semi-skilled personnel in diverse roles, including flight crew, maintenance engineers, ground handling staff, air traffic controllers, customer service agents, and logistics managers.

Acting government statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, speaking at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York on July 16, 2025, described the labor market challenge as more than a job’s gap, calling it a ‘dignity gap’ that undermines inclusive economic growth. He stated that, Ghana’s unemployment rate remains high at 14.7% with youth joblessness exceeding 25%. Over 70% of the labor force, primarily women and young people, remain in the informal sector, emphasizing the need for coordinated action to address employment vulnerabilities and ensure equitable access to economic opportunities. He also cited the government flagship 24-hour economy program, designed to create jobs and increase employment beyond traditional working hours.

Initially job opportunities for the youth in the Volta Region through Goldstar Air’s operations at the Ho Airport will include Pilots, Ground Service Crew, Service person in maintenance, Cabin crew, Counter Agents, Travel Agents, Freight Forwarders, Tour Operators, Country Managers, Stations Managers, Accountants, flight dispatchers, Drivers, Marketing Personnel, Cleaners, IT Managers, Farmers, Air Marshalls, Cargo Agents, Catering Services, Hotel Accommodations, Fuel Suppliers and others.

Goldstar Air, as a registered United States company, with relationship with Boeing Company and the airline adoption of a multi hub strategy, with Accra as the major global hub because of its geographical and perfect location to utilize Long-haul flights. Goldstar Air will prioritize the Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 777X which is idea for the airline’s intercontinental routes and looks forward to placing aircraft orders and General Electric (GE) equipment soon. This will lead to greater productivity, job creation and increase revenue for Boeing Company and the overall economic growth for the United States. Goldstar Air’s will also establish a certified Boeing aircraft maintenance hub in Ghana, because the airline is looking at aerospace business and not just buying an airplane or establishing an airline, but how those aircraft are going to be maintained.

Management of Goldstar Air is projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations, as the airline wants to be recognized among the best one hundred (100) companies in Africa. The airline is also negotiating codeshare agreements with other airlines, which will allow it to offer a more extensive route network and give passengers more options for traveling from all fifty (50) states in the United States of America and other continents to and from Africa.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, the airline will help develop the Ho Airport and Volta Lake, the largest man-made lake in the world by surface area, and its surrounding areas into a major economic hub, aiming to boost industrial growth, agriculture, trade, and tourism. President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first democratically elected president, dreamt that the Volta Lake would serve as a catalyst for Africa’s development. Goldstar Air will develop tourism clusters and hospitality hubs along the Lake with Cruise Ships, transforming it into a central transport corridor connecting the north and south and the east and west of Ghana. The Cruise Industry is a major part of the tourism sector, with billions of dollars in revenue and millions of passengers. Goldstar Air’s Cruise Ship will offer a wide range of amenities and activities, such as restaurants, bars, and lounges, entertainment options like live music, theater performances, and nightclubs, recreational facilities like gyms, and spas, and other features like casino, shops, museums.

The airline will also pioneer industrial organic agriculture that will include livestock along the lake, crop cultivation using the lake for irrigation and aquaculture on the Volta Lake, leveraging unique Tilapia and other organic fish for inflight meals. This initiative will boost industrial organic fish farming, revitalizing the lake after the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage flood. The harvested produce will be processed 24/7 at the Ho Industrial Zone, supporting sustainable growth and local economic development, aligning perfectly with the 24-hour economy in the Volta Region.

The key benefits of Goldstar Air’s Volta Region intervention is the expected boost to local businesses. The Region is rich in agricultural produce, tourism attractions, and industries, all of which stand to gain from improved transport links. With regular flights, farmers and traders can transport perishable goods more efficiently, reducing post-harvest losses and expanding their market reach.

The Volta Region, where agriculture accounts for over 70% of employment, produces cassava, maize, yam, shallots, fish, and cocoa. Goldstar Air will introduce cargo services to transport perishable goods to domestic and international markets, boosting trade and increasing farmers' earnings. Additionally, the Volta Region and Volta Basin are rich in natural resources, including gold, diamonds, copper, lead, iron ore, and oil and gas.

Promoting “Destination Volta,” Goldstar Air aims to showcase Volta Region to the world and transform the region into a premier tourist destination and one of the world’s most visited. The airline also hopes to turn the Akosombo Dam spillage sites into wealth to rebuild the lost homes for the displaced people, as it has been done in Hiroshima, Japan.

The branding and marketing strategies of Goldstar Air will position the Volta Region as a destination of choice. The airline will leverage digital platforms, influencer campaigns, multimedia storytelling, and international roadshows to market the region’s unique value proposition. Testimonials from satisfied travelers, success stories from local beneficiaries, and endorsements from public figures will be curated to build a compelling brand narrative. The Volta Region will emerge in global consciousness as a place of beauty, opportunity, and progress. In this process, Goldstar Air will establish itself not just as a transport provider but as a development leader in the Volta Region.

The airline’s determination to revive Ho Airport and the Volta Lake into a central transport corridor is a bold and necessary step toward unlocking the Volta Region’s economic potential. By introducing regular flights, cargo services, and tourism-boosting initiatives, the airline is positioning itself as Ghana’s economic tool. However, the long-term success of this venture will depend on strong collaboration between the airline, government agencies, and local stakeholders. If executed effectively, the revival of Ho Airport can serve as a blueprint for regional airport development in Ghana, driving economic growth, job creation, and improved connectivity.

Goldstar Air has outlined a comprehensive 24-hour service plan to make Ho Airport operational and economically viable. The airline’s strategy includes launching scheduled flights connecting Ho with European destinations through Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport and with North American destinations through Accra Kotoka International Airport. This will provide residents and businesses in the Volta Region with faster and more convenient travel options.

Direct Hajj flights between Ho and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also be available, focusing on Muslims in the Volta Region, Oti Region and neighboring countries such as Togo and Benin. This service will include ground transportation to and from passenger’s final destinations and gradually expanding to include direct loyalty-based charter flights to and from Europe. With these developments, Goldstar Air’s limited operations at Ho Airport are expected to grow, eventually transforming the airport into a full international hub for scheduled commercial flights and ensuring full Return on Investment (ROI) on the $25 million loan secured for the Airport project.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America has positioned Ho as an industrial hub. The airline has invited world-class industrialists and investors to leverage its 24-hour service for aviation and manufacturing. These initiatives, in conclusion promises bi-weekly, well-paying jobs for Volta Region’s youth and a growth in the region’s per capita income, establishing it as the beacon of Ghana’s 24-hour economy.

The Ho industrial zone will be designed to enable companies to operate in an investor friendly environment with ready-to-use infrastructure and social facilities. Existing infrastructure at the airport includes roads, water supply, electricity, telecommunication, waste treatment and other services. It will also be suitable for traditional aviation services, commercial offices, industrial/logistics, retail, entertainment and hospitality opportunities.

The airline will bring some companies to establish at the Industrial Zone for a growing and vibrant community in Volta Region, stimulating youth employment. These facilities will soon be on high demand, because it will be a unique and strategic business location with a 24/7/365 access to worldwide markets. Goldstar Air looks forward for other individuals and companies joining this exciting new development during a time of exponential growth in the Volta Region.

Industrial zones, also known as industrial parks or regions, are areas zoned for industrial development. Industrial region, a part of a country with high industrial development. They are often established in areas with distinct advantages, such as nearby (or even on-site) rail access, high-capacity roadways, airports, deep-water ports and consumer markets.

Airports are now increasingly replacing seaports, railways, and highways as engines of economic and industrial development and are no longer just places where planes take off and land but are economic hubs. Various industries now cluster in and around airports to capitalize on their accessibility, speed, and mobility. Supported by air cargo flow and business movement, these industries form a unique economic development model dominated by aviation-oriented sectors, closely linked with other industries that support production and lifestyles. Airport Industrial zones are regarded as key drivers of industries location and urban economic growth, have been developed into airport-led urban areas to attract investment, boost trade, and create jobs. This justification is made clear with these global economic figures from key sectors, such as Aviation ($3.5 Trillion), Tourism ($10.9 Trillion), Cargo ($2.2 Trillion), Courier Services: ($485 Billion).

Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson airport is the center of an advanced industrial zone that is at the forefront of the reindustrialization of Canada. The Pearson Economic Zone (PEZ) is now Canada’s second largest employment zone, employing 400,000 people and contributing $53 Billion to Ontario’s economy. The area is home to a significant concentration of firms in pursuit of the business opportunities created by being able to efficiently connect with customers and supply chains around the world. In addition to seventy-seven Fortune 500 companies, the area is home to numerous iconic Canadian success stories, such as MDA, creators of CanadaArm3. One in ten companies in Ontario, from a wide range of industries, are now located within Pearson Economic Zone.

Goldstar Air’s operations from the Ho Airport will pave the way for more world-class companies to be part of the Industrial Zone, fostering a growing and vibrant community in the Volta Region. This will stimulate youth employment in priority sectors such as food and beverage production, hotels, restaurants, cocoa processing, poultry processing, garment manufacturing, chocolate making, beads and ornaments, global warehousing, industrial manufacturing, global logistics services and electric vehicle (EV) assembly plants such as Kantanka automobile, a Ghanaian vehicle manufacturing company which began assembling vehicles in Ghana since 1998 by Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo who needs a global spark to create more employment for the youth. These sectors will support 24-hour operations driving high-quality economic growth in the region and across the nation, towards the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative. The time to act is now. Ho Airport must not remain a white elephant but must be transformed into a thriving gateway for economic progress in the Volta Region.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that, community engagement will be a guiding principle in Goldstar Air’s expansion into the Volta Region. Through townhall meetings, stakeholder consultations, and community forums, the airline will ensure its interventions align with the needs and aspirations of local residents. Grievance redress mechanisms and participatory planning tools will be introduced to build trust and transparency. Special attention will be paid to the inclusion of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. By embedding community voices into decision-making, Goldstar Air will co-create solutions that are relevant, acceptable, and sustainable.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) has expressed concern over the increasing cultivation of marijuana across the region, particularly the growing involvement of the youth, following the approval of a specific strain of marijuana for medicine use. The Chiefs warned that the situation, if not urgently addressed, could jeopardize the future of the youth. President of the House, Togbe Tepre Hodo, raised the alarm during the VRHC’s first general meeting of the year 2025, held in Ho, as reports reaching the house indicate a sharp rise in drug abuse among young people, including students, prompting calls for swift security intervention.

The House President further called for stronger collaboration with stakeholders to advance the region’s development agenda and expressed disappointment over the lack of engagement from Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Volta Region. He noted that repeated efforts to involve the Volta Parliamentary Caucus in development discussions had yielded no results. In response, the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, who attended the meeting along with eighteen (18) Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs), pledged to work with the VRHC to ensure better cooperation with the region’s MPs. Moreover, touching on infrastructure, the Regional Minister revealed that the government had planned a number of key projects for the region.

Ghana has secured a $30 Million grant from the Government of China to finance the construction of a modern market in Aflao, to boost economic development in the Volta Region and in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign promise during the 2024 general elections. The signing ceremony for the grant agreement took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on July 7, 2025. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana, while the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tong Defa signed for the Chinese Government. When completed, the Aflao market is expected to provide a safe, well-organised, and modern trading space for thousands of traders, enhance regional trade integration, and reinforce Aflao’s role as a major commercial gateway in West Africa.

Tourism will witness exponential growth as a result of Goldstar Air’s activities in the Volta Region. The region is home to some of Ghana’s most iconic tourist sites, including the Volta Lake Cruise, Wli Waterfalls, Mount Afadja, Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, and the cultural richness of the Ewe people. With air access, these attractions will become more accessible to both domestic and international tourists. The airline will roll out thematic tour packages that cater to different interests, such as eco-tourism, adventure tourism, cultural tourism, and agro-tourism. These packages will create demand for local tour guides, accommodation providers, artists, craft makers, and performers, thereby reinforcing the tourism value chain. Seasonal festivals such as Hogbetsotso, Asogli Yam Festival, and other traditional events will be marketed internationally, turning the Volta Region into a year-round destination.

The promotion of arts, culture, and the creative industry will receive a boost through Goldstar Air’s engagement in the Volta Region. The airline will support cultural festivals, music shows, film productions, and art exhibitions that showcase the region’s heritage to a global audience. Through sponsorships and partnerships with creative industry stakeholders, Goldstar Air will help local artists commercialize their talent and reach new markets. The Ewe drum and dance traditions, folklore, fashion, and cuisine will be spotlighted in inflight magazines, airport lounges, and tourism promotions. By embracing culture as a development asset, Goldstar Air is reinforcing identity, pride, and cultural preservation while also creating economic value.

The Volta Region of Ghana has a long-standing tradition of craftsmanship and metalwork, including local gun manufacturing in Alavanyo and the beautiful woven Kente patterns of Agotime. For centuries, artisans in the region have produced handmade guns, beads, and textiles using techniques passed down through generations.

The airline will integrate these crafts into the industrial zone, modernizing their production with polished finishes to enhance their international market appeal. Aside from firearms designed for gaming and sport, Goldstar Air will offer duty-free sales of these products on its flights from Ho Airport and organize trade exhibitions to promote Made-in-Ghana goods from the Volta Region.

Goldstar Air will introduce an integrated platform to support Ghanaian exporters of agricultural products who are registered with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA). Through this initiative, the airline will offer free advertising space to participating companies on: In-flight magazines, the airline’s digital platform, and screens during takeoff and landing.

Goldstar Air will also promote Industrial Tourism at the Ho Industrial Zone and throughout the Volta Region. This form of tourism will go beyond just visiting manufacturing plants; it will also highlight handcrafted goods, food and beverage production, branded luxury items, and other products that symbolize the cultural and geographical identity of the region.

The Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary in the Volta Region, home to mona and patas monkeys, is a traditional sacred grove conservation area established in 1993 as a community-based ecotourism project under a Peace Corps volunteer’s guidance. The people of Tafi Atome have a unique way of treating their monkeys. The monkeys are deeply revered by these people because of the traditional significance that is attached to the monkeys. In fact, the people hold funeral rites for deceased monkeys. The monkeys are so well integrated that they freely eat from people's hands.

Mount Afadja, also known as Afadjato to the Ewe people of Ghana and Togo, is one of Ghana’s highest mountains. The summit is in the Volta Region near the border with Togo, close to Liati Wote and Gbledi Gbogame in the Afadjato South District and Hohoe Municipality, respectively. It is located about 178 kilometers (111 miles) northeast of Accra and an equal distance northwest of Lomé. Part of the Agumatsa sub-range of the West Africa Mountains, its summit is often cited at 885 metres (2,904 ft) above sea level, but in reality is only 587 metres (1,926 ft). The summit of Mount Aduadu (746 metres (2,448 ft)) lies 3.5 kilometers (2 mi) to the east, while Ghana's highest peak, Leklata, lies about 4.6 kilometers (2.9 miles) to the east.

The Amedzofe Canopy Walkway in the Volta Region was recently adjudged the Visitor Attraction of the Year at the 2024 Volta Regional Tourism Awards. Measuring 330 meters (1,080 feet) and spanning seven bridges and features some tree canopies exceeding 50 meters (160 feet) in height. It is the longest canopy walkway in the region, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscapes and wildlife. Known for its immersive experience above the forest floor, it is considered a hidden gem in Ghana’s highest elevated settlement. While not the longest in Africa, it is a unique attraction within the Volta Region, especially due to the beautiful experience derive from the ambience of the Ote Waterfalls.

The Hogbetsotso Festival, celebrated in Anloga near Keta, commemorates the exodus of the Ewe people from the reign of a tyrannical ruler. According to tradition, the Ewe people escaped by walking backward to Notsie to confuse their pursuers. The festival promotes peace and includes stool purification rituals, environmental sanitation exercises, and processions with traditionally dressed chiefs, drumming, and dancing.

The Asogli Yam Festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Asogli in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region. The festival takes place every September, and marks the cultivation of yam, a tradition that began when a hunter discovered the tuber in the forest during one of his expeditions. In 2004, Togbe Afede XIV revitalized the Yam Festival after it had been abandoned for over a dwcade, aiming to educate and entertain both Ghanaians and visitors about Asogli traditions. The festival now features traditional music, dance, storytelling, and a grand durbar, offering both locals and visitors a rich cultural experience.

Tourists visiting the Volta Region will also enjoy the Wli Waterfalls, the tallest in West Africa. Visitors descend about 250 steps to see the waterfall from below, where the falls looks the most beautiful and you will get lost at the sight of fascinating waters splashing in white on the ground right before you, before finally flowing away leaving you astounded and dazzled.

Ho Teaching Hospital is working to become Africa’s top medical tourism destination pf choice through major infrastructure expansion, advanced technology, and specialized services. The hospital is positioning itself as a premier destination for medical tourism by expanding its infrastructure, investing in advanced healthcare technology and modern equipment, and building a skilled workforce to become a one-stop healthcare hub and set to benefit significantly from Goldstar Air’s operations at Ho Airport. Recently, it launched new facilities and introduced specialized services such as endoscopy, neurology, pain management, CT scans, electrocardiograms (ECG), echocardiograms, and oncology care.

The airline’s economic interventions will also touch the realm of finance. By facilitating trade, tourism, and mobility, the airline will contribute to regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and increased tax revenues. The entry of tourists and investors will spur the development of financial institutions, including microfinance schemes, mobile banking, and cooperative savings models. Women and youth entrepreneurs will gain access to credit and insurance products tailored to their needs. As economic activity increases, the region’s financial landscape will become more inclusive and dynamic.

Goldstar Air’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is committed to improving social infrastructure and community welfare in the Volta and Oti Region. The airline will invest in the construction and refurbishment of schools, health facilities, and community centers. Clean water and sanitation projects will be prioritized in rural communities to improve health outcomes and quality of life. Through such interventions, Goldstar Air seeks to establish itself as a corporate citizen that listens, cares, and acts in the interest of the people.

This integrated planning approach will make the Volta Region attractive to investors and improve the ease of doing business. Ho and other towns will undergo transformation into modern urban centers, with smart infrastructure and vibrant local economies that reflect the positive impact of aviation. With regular flights, farmers and traders will stand to gain from improved transportation links to transport perishable goods more efficiently, reducing post-harvest losses and expanding their market reach. The Volta Region will no longer be a peripheral geography but a central node in Ghana’s development matrix, leading to an overall improvement in household incomes and economic resilience.

Ghana must shift towards local participation in aviation to ensure sustainable job creation in the sector and ensure equitable distribution of profits within the country, thereby bolstering economic growth. Goldstar Air’s commitment to reviving Ho Airport represents a significant opportunity for Ghana’s aviation sector and the socio-economic development of the Volta Region towards the airline’s $1 Trillion foreign reserves initiative.

Goldstar Air is ambitious of providing scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Initial destinations from Ghana include Washington, Rhode Island, London, Dubai, Guangzhou, Toronto, Milan, Hamburg, Madrid, Rome, Düsseldorf, Lagos, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Monrovia, and Abidjan. Direct non-stop services will be implemented where necessary, positioning Ghana as a critical hub for intra-African trade and commerce.

Executing these strategies with precision, commitment, and inclusivity, Goldstar Air will truly take the Volta Region by storm and change livelihoods in a profound and enduring way. The seeds of transformation are being planted in airfields, cargo bays, classrooms, health centers, farms, and digital spaces. As these seeds germinate, the Volta Region will blossom into a model of 21st-century African development, powered by aviation and fueled by the dreams of its people.

